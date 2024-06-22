Newcastle United closing in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin signing

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly keen on the move to Tyneside - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Newcastle United are pushing ahead with a deal to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they close in on one of their long-standing transfer targets.

Telegraph Sport first revealed Newcastle’s interest in the striker back in the summer of 2021 and also reported last month that they were back in for the 27-year-old this summer.

Calvert-Lewin only has one year left on his current contract and although Everton had opened talks to extend that deal, it seems the player is keen on the move to Tyneside.

That is likely to force the Merseyside club, who have well-documented issues with Profit and Sustainability rules compliance, to sell the forward and Newcastle are in pole position should that happen.

A fee is still being negotiated, but there is confidence that a deal can be struck. While talks have been progressing, there is still some work to be done before a transfer is finalised. Newcastle also need to sell someone before they can buy.

Crucially, although the striker has had his injury problems, Calvert-Lewin played 38 games for Everton last season and Newcastle feel confident he would score far more than the eight goals he registered for Everton last term in a more attacking team under Eddie Howe.

The England international’s name has always featured prominently in recruitment meetings and Newcastle have been pushing hard to sign the player for the last few weeks.

The former Sheffield United prospect is seen as the ideal complement, in terms of his physical attributes, to first-choice striker Alexander Isak and could even play with the Sweden international if needed because of his aerial prowess and hold-up play.

The fact that Newcastle are in the market for a new centre-forward suggests that another England international, Callum Wilson, is set to leave, although Howe has publicly said he wants to keep him.

Wilson is currently back on Tyneside after a summer holiday and is understood to have already started training to ensure he is in the best possible shape for the start of pre-season on July 11.

The 32-year-old has been a wonderful player for Newcastle – he is second in the club’s Premier League goalscoring list behind Alan Shearer – but once again missed a large chunk of the previous campaign with injuries.

Newcastle are also considering a host of offers for exciting teenager Yakubu Minteh, who impressed while on loan at Feyenoord last season.

