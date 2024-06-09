Newcastle United Boosted As Club Turn Away From Chasing Magpies Man

Newcastle United have been boosted as Arsenal have turned their attention away from one of the Magpies top stars, according to Sky Sports News.

Eddie Howe’s side are wrestling to stay in line with the Premier League’s PSR rules and could need to make a sale before the end of the month.

They are fearful of losing key stars such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, two of their most in-demand players.

Arsenal have been mooted as possible contenders for Isak’s signature as they want to sign another striker this summer.

Isak though is not an option Arsenal are hunting as they have shifted towards prioritising a younger striker.

Arsenal want a younger profile striker they can develop, rather than a ready-made hitman.

Isak hit the back of the net an impressive 21 times in just 30 Premier League appearances in the recently concluded campaign.

The Sweden international missed Newcastle’s first encounter with Arsenal last term, but featured in the second at the Emirates, which saw the Magpies lose 4-1.

Howe will not have to reckon with Arsenal trying to tempt him to play at the Emirates on a regular basis.