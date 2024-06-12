Newcastle United Bid In Talk For Attacker Played Down

Talk in Spain that Newcastle United have gone in with an offer for Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres is wide of the mark, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe is looking to boost his attacking options for next season and the Magpies are suggested to want Torres to arrive at St James’ Park.

He has Premier League experience from his time at Manchester City and it was claimed in Spain that Newcastle have gone in with a bid of €15m plus a further €5m in bonuses.

However, that claim is now said to be wide the mark, with no truth to the suggestion Newcastle have put a bid on the table.

It is unclear if Newcastle do want Torres and have just not yet proceeded to the stage of making a formal offer for his services, or whether there is no interest at all.

Torres made 42 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona last term and scored eleven times.

He notably struck a hat-trick against Real Betis in January, but saw a hamstring injury disrupt the latter part of his season.

Torres made 28 appearances in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City, scoring on nine occasions, and would need no time to acclimatise himself to the league if he does return to England.