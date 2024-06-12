Newcastle United Go In With Bid For La Liga Attacker

Newcastle United have tabled a bid for Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

With Callum Wilson potentially set to leave Newcastle this summer in search of a fresh challenge, the club are in the market for a versatile attacker.

Newcastle are wary of spending big on an attacker as they have other priorities in the market and a limited budget to play with.

Torres has emerged as a target for Newcastle and the club have now made a concrete move for the Barcelona attacker.

According to Catalan outlet Jijantes FC, the Magpies have put in a bid for the 24-year-old Spaniard this summer.

It has been claimed that Newcastle have offered an initial fee of €15m and another €5m in add-ons to Barcelona for Torres.

Torres was a squad player at Barcelona last season and the club are in need of player sales to boost their spending power.

However, it is unclear whether they are prepared to sell Torres for the money Newcastle have offered or could hold out for more.

Torres has Premier League experience, with two years spent at Manchester City.