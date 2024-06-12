Newcastle United make €15 million + €5 million offer for Barcelona forward

In a huge update, Jijantes FC reports that Newcastle United have set their sights on Barcelona forward Ferran Torres heading into the summer transfer window.

The Magpies had been linked with the Spanish international last year as well but nothing materialised. However, the 24-year-old seems to be back on their agenda heading into the upcoming window.

Newcastle offer €20 million including variables

Indeed, as per the report from Jijantes, Newcastle United have tabled an offer worth €15 million plus another €5 million in variables for Ferran.

Barcelona signed the Spaniard from Manchester City back in January 2022, but it has not always been smooth sailing for the forward in Catalonia.

Torres has had his moments, but a lack of consistency remains an issue because of which he has been unable to nail down a starting berth in the team.

A return to the Premier League on the cards? (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Torres finished the 2023/24 season with a return of 11 goals and four assists from 42 appearances across all competitions.

The Spanish international did not score a single goal in La Liga since January, following an injury layoff.

Barcelona are looking to beef up their attacking options in the summer and a left-winger is on the agenda, but before that, they must offload someone from the current options.

Raphinha has been linked but has no desire to leave and as such Ferran may end up being the sacrificial lamb.

It now remains to be seen how Barcelona respond to Newcastle United’s offer of €20 million (including variables) for Torres, although it is likely that the Catalans hold out for a bigger sum.