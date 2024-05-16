Newcastle Thunder to return to Gateshead

Gateshead International Stadium - pictured here in football configuration - hosted Newcastle Thunder until 2015 [Rex Features]

Newcastle Thunder will return to Gateshead International Stadium for their remaining home games of the 2024 season.

The club has previously played at Gateshead but moved to Kingston Park, home of rugby union side Newcastle Falcons, in 2015.

Gateshead will host their eight remaining home games of the season after the club agreed a two-year licensing arrangement.

"[This] not only signifies our commitment to enhancing the sporting experience for our loyal supporters but also presents an opportunity for growth and community impact," said chairman Keith Christie.

"We view this as a huge development, symbolising a new chapter in our club's journey, albeit one that harks back to our roots."

The move comes after a tumultuous winter for the club in which previous owner Semore Kurdi and Newcastle Rugby decided to withdraw from their involvement.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) ratified a change of ownership, led by Christie, and the club returned to playing in League One during the 2024 season.

"It’s been a tough start to the season, and the opportunity to have everything under one roof again makes life a lot easier for us all," head coach Chris Thorman added.

"The facilities, pitches and gym provide a professional environment for my players to work from."