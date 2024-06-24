Newcastle talks with Everton for Dominic Calvert-Lewin collapse

Newcastle United have withdrawn from negotiations to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies had been linked with a move for the England international, but talks appear to have broken down.

Everton wanted to sell Calvert-Lewin to balance their books ahead of next season but will now have to shop the England international to other teams.

Per the Daily Mail, Serie A giants AC Milan are considering a swoop for the 27-year-old after letting go of Olivier Giroud.

The Magpies are after a Premier League-proven centre-forward to replace Callum Wilson this summer and had turned to the Everton star, but an agreement could not be reached.

The collapse of the Calvert-Lewin talks suggests Newcastle are unwilling to meet Everton’s demands for the striker, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

This collapse leaves Eddie Howe’s side searching for alternative attacking options in the transfer window.

This decision to pull out of the Calvert-Lewin deal also impacts the future of young winger Yankuba Minteh.

Newcastle reportedly offered Minteh as part of a potential deal for Calvert-Lewin, but with the striker pursuit halted, Minteh is no longer on the table for Everton.

However, a transfer for Minteh remains a possibility, with a move to another club emerging as the more likely outcome.

Foreign clubs like Lyon and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the teenage Gambian forward following his exciting loan spell at Feyenoord.

For Minteh, the news will come as a massive blow as he is reportedly keen on a move to Merseyside.

The Magpies are sifting through offers for the youngster. A potential windfall could be used to bolster other areas of the squad.

Newcastle are holding firm on their £40 million valuation for the highly-rated Gambian teenager.