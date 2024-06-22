Newcastle make surprise approach as Everton confirm first transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly in talks with Everton over the possibility of signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer transfer window.

The two Premier League clubs have not yet come to an agreement, but there is a “desire to complete a deal” and discussions have been going on “for a while”, according to The Athletic.

The move is surprising as Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries in recent years and is coming off the back of one of his worst finishing seasons, scoring seven league goals while generating 12.9xG.

However, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been a longtime admirer of the English striker and is said to see him as someone who can play alongside and instead of Alexander Isak.

Newcastle could be sending one of their players in the other direction, as Everton are “interested” in signing 19-year-old Yakubah Minteh, according to Sky Sports.

The winger has never played a game for the Tyneside outfit, but enjoyed a successful campaign under new Liverpool manager Arne Slot while on loan at Feyenoord.

Minteh, who joined Newcastle from Odense last year for £8m, is also being courted by AS Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Marseille.

Meanwhile, Everton have confirmed the signing of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Everton is an amazing club, a big club and I’m just really happy to join and I can’t wait to get started,” Iroegbunam told evertontv.

“It was a move that I didn’t want to pass by. I wanted to take the opportunity,” said the 20-year-old.

“When I spoke to (director of football) Kevin (Thelwell), he told me more about the club – its history, the future and where they see me playing. It made me feel very excited because there are big things coming, especially with the new stadium.

“When I’ve been to Goodison as an opposition player, I’ve seen how the Everton fans are. You can tell straight away what the atmosphere is like – they are always backing the team. I’m going to work hard for them.”

