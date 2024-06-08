Newcastle 'submit bid' for Chelsea and Liverpool target

Newcastle United have made the first move in the race for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford's signature by tabling a £16m bid, a report has claimed.

Eddie Howe is looking to solidify his side for another successful Premier League season, with a new goalkeeper understood to be a priority for the Newcastle boss.

According to the Mail, discussions have taken place this week between Newcastle and Championship outfit Burnley over Trafford, with a £16m bid submitted.

The 21-year-old stopper is valued at around £20m by the Clarets and Newcastle must decide whether to match this valuation or not - should their initial offer get rejected - especially given the increasing interest from clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.

Trafford found himself in the company of Jarrad Branthwaite, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Jack Grealish and James Maddison, all sharing the bitter disappointment of being left out from England's Euro 2024 squad this week.

Howe holds a high regard for the ex-Manchester City prospect, seeing him as a potential competitor for the no.1 spot currently held by Nick Pope at St James' Park.

Should Newcastle and Burnley not come to an agreement over Trafford, Howe and his colleagues could re-declare their interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners seem eager to offload the 26-year-old goalkeeper as they prepare to make David Raya's loan from Brentford permanent.

Last month, reports claimed Ramsdale's representatives had even confirmed a move to Newcastle was on the cards, but the player himself laughed off the reports, posting "news to me" on social media.