Newcastle starlet Yankuba Minteh wants Everton move

Everton are leading the race to sign Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old is attracting interest from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon, and the French side has initiated contact to land his signature.

Lyon can offer Europa League football after finishing sixth in Ligue 1 last season, but Minteh reportedly favours a move to Everton this summer.

The youngster is determined to play in the Premier League, and Romano reports that he is giving priority to Everton as his favourite destination.

The Toffees are looking to make Minteh their second signing of the summer transfer window after announcing the arrival of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old joined Everton for a fee believed to be around £9 million, and the Blues are now working on a deal to lure Minteh to Goodison Park.

Olympique Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, and AS Roma have also registered interest in Minteh, but Everton are considered front-runners in the race to sign the winger.

Minteh enjoyed an incredible 2023/24 season on loan at Feyenoord. The youngster bagged ten goals and five assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances.

He also created nine big chances in the league and averaged one key pass per 90 minutes.

Despite showing great promise at Feyenoord, Newcastle are reportedly willing to sell the winger if they receive a decent offer this summer.

The Magpies value Minteh at around £40 million, but he could be involved in a potential swap deal that would see Dominic Calvert-Lewin head in the opposite direction.

Newcastle are keen on the English striker, although they have yet to submit a formal proposal to Everton to secure his signature.

Minteh is a versatile forward who can play across all attacking positions, although he predominantly lines up as a right winger.

The Gambia international is an exciting prospect and would be a remarkable addition to Sean Dyche’s squad this summer.

