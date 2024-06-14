Newcastle Star Boasts Premier League Stat that Should Capture PSG’s Attention

Over the past few months, Paris Saint-Germain has been linked to Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães. However, there’s conflicting information about whether the club is still genuinely interested.

Last season, Guimarães played 50 games for the Magpies in all competitions. The 26-year-old scored seven goals and provided 10 assists, drawing attention from other European clubs.

Moreover, WhoScored.com highlighted an impressive stat that probably has all these suitors keen on the former Olympique Lyonnais standout.

According to the statistical outlet, Guimarães completed more dribbles (72) than any other central midfielder in the Premier League last season. That return ranked third overall in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The future of Guimarães will soon be clearer, as his contract’s £100 million release clause is reportedly valid only until June 24th. Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that PSG and several Premier League clubs are still interested in the Brazilian player.

However, to finalize a deal, they must negotiate with Newcastle since these clubs find it financially challenging to trigger his release clause.