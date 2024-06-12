Newcastle slash Dan Ashworth asking price but Manchester United sticking to their guns



Newcastle have seemingly reduced their asking price to part ways with Dan Ashworth but even then, Manchester United insist it’s too much and they will not overpay.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave in February by Newcastle after he informed his employers that he wished to leave St James’ Park in favour of spearheading Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s project at United.

Since then, both clubs have held talks but a solution has not been found, despite Ratcliffe himself getting involved and having a dialogue with Magpies co-owner Amanda Staveley.

To unlock the stalemate, it was stated that Ashworth was set to take Newcastle to arbitration.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Eddie Howe’s side want an unrealistic compensation package worth up to £20 million to let their executive circumvent his notice period and start work at Old Trafford immediately.

The report noted that Newcastle want around £15 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons for Ashworth. It was relayed that United proposed compensation worth around the £2 million mark, which is similar to what the Tyneside outfit paid to prise Ashworth away from Brighton two years ago.

The Telegraph have now given a slight update on the financials keeping a United switch for Ashworth from getting over the line.

The newspaper explains that Newcastle now want £15 million plus add-ons for their transfer and recruitment guru, while United have increased their offer to just £3 million.

According to Mike McGrath, “Manchester United are sticking to their valuation of around £3 million for Dan Ashworth and are refusing to be held to ransom over Newcastle’s compensation demands for their sporting director.”

“Ashworth’s appointment is the next major change in co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s restructure, with manager Erik ten Hag staying at Old Trafford following an end of season review.”

“But United are nowhere near close to agreeing a deal for Ashworth, as Newcastle want £15million plus add-ons for him to be released from his contract after two years at St James’ Park. He has been on gardening leave since it was made clear he wanted to join United.”

Earlier this year, Ratcliffe opened up on the ongoing Ashworth situation and accused Newcastle of being “silly” and “absurd” about it all.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



