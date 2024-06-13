Newcastle sign Lloyd Kelly on free transfer

Newcastle United have made Lloyd Kelly their first signing of the summer, with the defender arriving on a free transfer after running down his contract at Bournemouth.

Kelly made just shy of 141 appearances for Bournemouth, helping re-establish the club in the Premier League in recent seasons, and will now reunite with former boss Eddie Howe.

He has signed a long-term contract at St James’ Park and will wear the number 25 shirt.

"It's amazing to be coming here. I know how big the club is and how much it means to all the fans, and I just want to hit the ground running and get to work," 25-year-old Kelly told the club's official website.

"It's a big move for myself and the family - of course being down south is a bit different - but I think the city of Newcastle is amazing, with the contrast between city life and the countryside.

"It wasn't a hard decision for me to come here. Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what I can bring it just makes sense. I just can't wait to get started."

Howe, who was in charge at Bournemouth when Kelly joined the club from Bristol City in 2019, described the player as "proven" in the Premier League.

"Lloyd is a player I've admired since the early stages of his career," the boss said.

"Alongside his undoubted defensive ability, he brings versatility and leadership qualities that I believe will make him a great fit within our squad and somebody our supporters will quickly take to.

"He has plenty of Premier League experience already under his belt, yet Lloyd's at an age where he can still develop. He has a lot of potential and I'm really looking forward to working with him again."