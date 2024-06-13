Newcastle sign former Bournemouth defender Kelly

Lloyd Kelly becomes Newcastle's first signing of the transfer window and will join on 1 July [Getty Images]

Newcastle have signed out-of-contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who is understood to have penned a five-year deal.

Kelly, 25, played 23 times in the Premier League for Bournemouth as his side finished 12th.

He will reunite with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who brought Kelly to the Cherries from Bristol City for £13m in 2019 when he was in charge of Bournemouth.

He said the chance to work with Howe ensured the move "wasn't a hard decision".

“Working with the gaffer previously, I know what he wants from his players and how he wants his players to play, and I think with what I can bring it just makes sense," Kelly said.

"I just can't wait to get started.”

Kelly can play as a left-back or left centre-half and bolsters Howe's defensive options after Newcastle missed out on Tosin Adarabioyo, who opted to join Chelsea from Fulham.