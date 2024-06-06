Newcastle sign Doncaster back Metcalf

Metcalf is a utility back who was born in Leeds [Getty Images]

Newcastle Falcons have signed Doncaster Knights back Jack Metcalf on a one-year deal.

Metcalf, 23, joined Doncaster from Ealing Trailfinders in January 2023, having previously played in the Premiership for Sale Sharks.

He scored six tries in 12 games for the Knights in the Championship last season.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Newcastle Falcons and grateful for the opportunity,” said Metcalf, who can play on the wing, full-back or at centre.

“It’s going to be a good group up there with all the new signings coming in and the lads who are already at the club, so it’s an exciting time.”

Newcastle endured a torrid season on the field in 2023-24, finishing bottom of the Premiership after losing all 18 regular-season games.