Newcastle’s set-piece brilliance exposes Nottingham Forest’s Achilles heel

Bruno Guimaraes scored the opening goal of Newcastle's win at Forest from one of the season's best set-pieces - Reuters/David Klein

If Super Bowl weekend provided an appropriate backdrop for a memorable set-play strike by Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes at the City Ground then Nottingham Forest had to be the most predictable of fall guys.

Eighteen goals conceded from set pieces this season tops the Premier League standings, a frailty which goes a fair way to explaining their precarious position in the table.

Corners, like the one Bruno scored from, are a particular Achilles heel. Only Burnley are more vulnerable when defending them.

It is not like Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo is oblivious to the long-standing issue; just that approaching two months into his tenure he seems powerless to do anything about it.

“We work and work (on set-pieces),” said Nuno. “We don’t ignore, we are aware. This comes from a long time (ago).

“We work, we repeat, we insist on trying to find solutions. But at the end of the day, with all the respect, it has to be yourself. You have to go there and don’t wait for anyone to solve it - you have to solve it.”

If it was Bruno’s long-range second half winner which decided Forest’s fate on Saturday, it was the first half volley by the outstanding Brazilian from a back catalogue short corner routine dusted off by Eddie Howe’s assistant, Jason ‘Mad Dog’ Tindall, which set Newcastle on their way.

Miguel Almiron’s short ball back to Kieran Trippier pulled across the Forest defence, allowing the Newcastle captain to direct a cross into a vacant area beyond the far post which Bruno, with perfectly-timed choreography, drifted into before putting away a high tariff volley.

Unlike the American version, football is a fluid game for the most part but setpieces do offer up the chance for coaches to live out their finest Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan fantasies.

Working the position to leave Bruno wide open was a satisfying piece of clipboard coaching.

Bruno took the adulation but with a doff of his cap to Howe’s technical area shadow.

“I would say the goal was for Mad Dog,” said Bruno. “We worked a lot this week on the set-piece. I scored like last season against Brentford. And when he showed the video to me and the opportunity to score again was happening I scored. Thankyou JT!”

Bruno Guimaraes credited Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall (right) with doing his homework - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

Forest’s defensive set-piece shortcomings are an anchor dragging them down.

They could not deal with the free-kick from Trippier that led to Fabian Schar’s goal either.

Unless some defensive solutions are offered up soon Nuno’s side, who sit just two points outside the relegation zone, will be in trouble - regardless of what happens with their Financial Fair Play charge.

Forest welcome back Ivory Coast’s Serge Aurier, Willy Bolly, Ibrahim Sangare and Nigeria’s Ola Aina from the Africa Cup of Nations this week.

But after picking up just one point out of a possible 12 since the turn of the year, their next four league games are all against sides in the top half of the table, starting with West Ham at the City Ground on Saturday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.