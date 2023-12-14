Naive Newcastle gamble for glory against AC Milan – and leave Europe with nothing

Newcastle United players were left rueing a missed opportunity after their defeat by AC Milan - Reuters/Molly Darlington

With 31 minutes to go, Newcastle were in the last-16 of the Champions League. By the final whistle they were out of Europe completely and could have conceded three or four goals to an AC Milan side who consigned them to last place in their group. Football can be cruel. Football can change in a heartbeat. Football can be heart-breaking.

In the pursuit of glory, Newcastle went for broke, throwing central defender Fabian Schär into the attack and leaving alarming gaps in defence. They knew they could still finish ahead of Paris St-Germain, who were only drawing away to Borussia Dortmund, and stay in the Champions League but needed to win. So they went for it. They risked it all. And lost it all.

That is the positive spin. The negative? Newcastle could not retain control. They were guilty of some tactical naivety, some poor game-management, some fateful errors and some ineffective substitutions that weakened their cause. Once again they also suffered badly from fatigue especially after Milan equalised. A draw would have kept them in third and kept them in the Europa League.

After that goal, a poor goal to concede and coming amid confusion over whether PSG were in fact leading, there only looked like being one winner even if Bruno Guimaraes forced a wonderful save from goalkeeper Mike Maignan who pushed his shot onto the crossbar.

That tiredness is an inescapable factor for Newcastle. Injuries and the loss of Sandro Tonali, expensively-acquired from Milan of course, have hit hard, but the way Eddie Howe wants his team to play is so demanding and is with such a high tempo it inevitably takes its toll. And if every player cannot stay the pace, it proves costly.

“It’s not beyond our wildest dreams because we did have wild dreams,” read a banner spread across the Gallowgate End prior to kick-off, reciting the words of Sir Bobby Robson, and Newcastle certainly chased the dream, but ran out of steam. Even so, only the hardest of hearts can blame them. At least they showed ambition.

The Gallowgate was inspired by the words of Sir Bobby Robson

After all, what were they supposed to do? They needed a second goal to make sure, after Joelinton’s superb opener, and once Milan drew level they could not exactly sit back and decide: well, the Europa League is good enough. What would that have said about ambition? How would their fans have reacted to that?

Imagine if they had done so and Dortmund had scored late on to beat PSG and open up the path to second place? The outcry would have been deafening if Newcastle had cautiously drawn in those circumstances.

In their first Champions League campaign for two decades Newcastle were in a group of death. But this was a tough way for it to end. It was not the limp surrender in also finishing bottom of their group that we had seen from Manchester United 24 hours earlier. But it felt deflating all the same.

In the cold light of day both Uniteds have won just one of their six group games – and that has severely harmed England’s chance of claiming that fifth Champions League spot for next season, by the way – and Newcastle lost both ties to Dortmund and surrendered four points to Milan. In truth that is not good enough.

Of course it might all have been different had they not suffered the injustice of the last-minute penalty concession to PSG in Paris which took their fate out of their hands. But now all they have to look back on is that 4-1 win over the French champions at St James’ Park and as intoxicating as that was, the effects have long worn off.

There will be those who argue that being out of Europe might be for the best for Newcastle, given how stretched their squad is. But that is not the view of the club’s hierarchy – chief executive Darren Eales made it clear last weekend that being in Europe next spring was extremely important – and it should not be Howe’s view either. It is not the mindset of top clubs and top players.

The mindset was admirable from the start. Miguel Almiron should have scored but was stunningly denied by Fikayo Tomori. But then Joelinton did as he collected a pass from Lewis Miley – who, at 17 years at 226 days became the youngest player for an English club to claim a Champions League assist, beating Theo Walcott’s record – took a touch and struck a powerful shot high into the corner of the net.

His calm celebration, standing still, was almost Eric Cantona-esque and how we wished that was going to be the image of the evening. The Brazilian then ran over to the touchline to hug Howe, showing how much the manager has transformed his career.

Newcastle felt so much in control. But the updates from Germany were not helping, providing a rollercoaster of a distraction and when PSG equalised it appeared to affect Newcastle, who were undone by a goal in which Milan were allowed to play through them with Olivier Giroud easily sidefooting across goal for Christian Pulisic to pounce.

Pulisic steers in the equaliser

The air was sucked out of the stadium. Newcastle appeared drained but it would all have been different had Guimaraes scored. Instead there was a sense of panic, and that was an indictment, and Milan coach Stefano Pioli seized on that as he brought on more youth and more pace.

And so 63 seconds after coming on substitute Samuel Chukwueze was left unmarked as Milan countered and he gave them the lead. Earlier Rafael Leao hit the post, after running clear following an error by Tino Livramento, before, with the last kick of the game, Tomori also struck the goalframe when he should have scored.

Newcastle’s players were on their knees at the end. They were down. They were out.

Newcastle United vs AC Milan: As it happened . . .

10:32 PM GMT

Eddie Howe's verdict

I think we gave everything to the match. I couldn’t ask for any more in terms of physical exertion, effort. There were some really good bits in our performance. We dominated at times but we needed the second goal and didn’t defend well enough for their two goals. It was very much end-to-end. Both teams wanted to win and we very much embraced that. We wanted to win the game. We were trying to head for the Champions League. We had to be brave, they had to be brave. It wasn’t our best technical performance and that’s the disappoining thing. But we did create chances and we are absolutely devastated not to go through. It would be foolish of me to look back at that [the award of a penalty in Paris] and bring up old moments. We had an opportunity tonight to do what we needed to do and we didn’t take it. But not through lack of effort. As I’ve said many times we have a very stretched squad. Those players are going again and again. I’m very proud of what they’re giving me mentally and phsyically and I do think we left everything on the pitch. We’ll learn from it and try to absorb what we need to take into the Premier League. We haven’t had the opportunity to utilise the squad we have created [because of injuries] and we feel we have had one hand tied behind our back. We’re very limited on what we can do. You always have to use disappointments and setbacks as fuel for your fire to continue to achieve.

10:11 PM GMT

One proud fan

09:59 PM GMT

Dortmund and PSG go through to the Round of 16

Dortmund finish with 11 points, PSG eight, Milan eight and Newcastle five.

09:57 PM GMT

Full time: Newcastle 1 Milan 2

Schar is booked after the whistle for a tussle and Joelinton, too, isn’t happy with something. Burn smoothes things over.

Clever from Milan in the second half. Their opening goal made Newcastle chase the winner and they picked them off with clinical guile.

09:55 PM GMT

90+4 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 2

Now Tomori hits the inside of the post on a counter with a right foot-shot into the left upright and that’s that.

09:54 PM GMT

90+3 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 2

Milan break from the corner and Dubravka isn’t in the picture when Hernandez, 40 yards out, tries to roll it into an empty net but has neither the power or precision and Livramento runs back to usher it out for a goal-kick.

09:53 PM GMT

90+2 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 2

Joelinton sends Burn down the left and his cross is blocked out for a corner. Up goes Dubravka.

09:51 PM GMT

90+1 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 2

Newcastle have only Bruno and Livramento on halfway and everyone else in or around the Milan box. They pump it forward but Milan hold firm amid the human traffic.

09:50 PM GMT

90 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 2

There will be four minutes of stoppage time.

09:50 PM GMT

88 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 2

An equaliser would still earn them a Europa League place so now they’re throwing everyone forward ... as they have been doing since Milan made it 1-1. They seem to have sacrificed a Europa League place in pursuit of a Champions League spot. As it should be. You can’t fault their ambition.

09:44 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 Milan 2 (Chukwueze) Newcastle on the attack with Schar galloping forward and they are caught on the break by a lightning counter that ends with three of the subs, Jovic, Okafor and Chukwueze to break Newcastle’s hearts. Jovic stormed up the inside eft and then opened his body to roll it to Okafor who helped it on firts time with the perfectly weighted pass and Chukwueze, with his first touch, swept it in from the right of the penalty spot with his left.

09:44 PM GMT

82 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Milan have a corner on the left which they take short to Reijnders and it seems for a second that Newcastle are asleep but they get out to block the shot.

More Milan changes:

Okafor ⇢ Giroud

Chukwueze ⇢ Musah.

09:41 PM GMT

80 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

As the game opens up Rafa Leao uses his class and pace to break down the inside left and open his body to shoot with his right, gulling Dubravka who thinks he’s going across goal but then hooks his shot towards the near post and hist the foot of the woodwork.

09:39 PM GMT

79 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Surgical attack from Newcastle down the right and Livrament centres along the ground for Wilson to shoot but he loses his footing and hits the deck and Jovic fouls Schar who thwarted a break with a fine interception.

09:37 PM GMT

77 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Schar dribbles forward, slips and pole-axes Calabria. The crowd isn’t pleased that Milan have been given the free-kick but Schar had lost control of the ball and his balance.

09:35 PM GMT

75 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Joelinton was yellow-carded for a wayward arm as he went up for a header. PSG have had a goal ruled off by VAR at Westfalenstadion.

09:33 PM GMT

73 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Two former Chelsea men off for Milan:

Jovic ⇢ Pulisic

Pobega ⇢ Loftus-Cheek.

09:32 PM GMT

71 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Now Maignan plucks Miley’s cross off Wilson’s head. The replays of the save show he was unsighted by Hernandez.

A third home sub:

Longstaff ⇢ Miley.

09:30 PM GMT

69 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Fantastic save by Maignan from Bruno’s right-foot 20-yard zinger. He dived to his left toturn it on to the bar with his left hand. The agme has no pattern now. It’s end to end.

09:29 PM GMT

67 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

It’s getting rather scrappy now but that means openings and opportunities for the fresher legs of the substitutes. Newcastle work one such for Isak on the left of the box by virtue of the tireless Joelinton. He opens his body to aim for the top right and bends it over the bar.

09:25 PM GMT

64 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Almost a catastrophic intervention from Schar to slide in on the quick-footed Rafael Leao in the Newcastle box but he aborts his lunge just before he catches the winger.

09:24 PM GMT

62 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 1

Double Newcastle substitution:

Burn ⇢Trippier

Isak ⇢ Gordon.

09:19 PM GMT

GOAL!

Newcastle 1 Milan 1 (Pulisic) From the corner on the right, the ball is played out to the other flank and Musah drives down the wing to roll the ball to Rafael Leao who is just onside. He fizzes over a cross that Tomori has a swing at but misses his connection and hacks it at Giroud who plays a cute pass to Pulisic to ram home from eight yards.

Instant silence.

09:18 PM GMT

58 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Reijnders dainty feet in a dribble briefly causes some panic in the Newcastle box until Schar trots over to deal with it and out it behind for a corner.

09:17 PM GMT

56 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Newcastle work a corner routine that is supposed to end with Almiron, in space, volleying a left-foot shot in from 15 yards but the ball is behind him and he cannot adjust in time.

09:16 PM GMT

54 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

And now PSG have equalised. Still a long way to go in both games. Gordon shuffles forward on to Livramento’s dink down the line and then accelerates to get to the byline before pulling back a near-post cross that Hernandez bundles behind.

09:13 PM GMT

52 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Dortmund have gone 1-0 up over PSG. The crowd is jubilant, everyone beaming as they hear the news, as you would expect.

09:11 PM GMT

50 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Giroud holds up the ball 40 yards from goal then plays a judicous pass out to Rafa Laeo on the left. He takes it in his stride then drives infield but plays his pass, intended for Reijnders, straight to Lascelles.

09:09 PM GMT

49 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Tomori heads Bruno’s cross from the left away and Joelinton fouls Giroud in the air as they fought for the second ball.

09:08 PM GMT

48 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Loftus-Cheek goes on one of his lolloping runs up the right touchline but scuffs his cross straight to Joelinton, diligently, as ever, tracking back to help out Livramento.

09:06 PM GMT

46 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

No changes on either side as Newcastle kick off, attacking the Gallowgate. Wilson snatches at a left-foot shot from Tomori’s misplaced defensive header but bends it sraight into Maignan’s chest.

08:51 PM GMT

Half-time: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

It’s 0-0 between Dortmund and PSG which gives Newcastle hope not only of a Europa Leage place but keeps the dream of a R16 UCL place alive.

They have deserved their lead – Trippier, Joelinton, Gordon and, above all, Bruno have been magnificent with everyone else playing well, too. If they don’t run out of steam, they have the measure of a rattled Milan side for whom Rafael Leao refuses to do any defensive work.

08:49 PM GMT

45+1 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Maignan hits the deck after colliding with Joelinton’s arm from the corner. He is awarded a free-kick but then earns himself a booking for demanding a yellow card for Joelinton. He’s fuming now and starts ranting about Wilson not retreating 10 yards ... but he had. Eventually he takes it and the ref blows for half-time.

08:46 PM GMT

44 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Trippier and Almiron ouble team Florenzi again and earn another corner. Someone’s got to give the lad some help.

08:44 PM GMT

42 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Slow build-up from Milan ends when Musah rolls the bll own the left of the box ... to no one. Sums up their attacking cohesion in the first half.

Trippier’s free-kick is et by Joelinton but he can’t find any horizontal momentum and heads it straight up the chimney.

08:42 PM GMT

40 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Miley’s tenacity chasing a long ball down the right earns a corner from which Newcastle are awarded a free-kick and Rafa Leao is booked for catching Almiron with his arm.

08:41 PM GMT

38 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

Excellent covering work from Livramento and impressive speed to get back and tackle Rafa Leao after Milan broke from a Newcastle free-kick high up the right.

08:38 PM GMT

35 min: Newcastle 1 Milan 0

As it stands, with PSG and Dortmund at 0-0 in Westfalenstadion, Newcastle are in a putative second place.

Gordon has been outstanding. He’s twice the player he was at Everton.

08:34 PM GMT

GOAL!!!

Newcastle 1 Milan 0 (Joelinton) Fabulous finish to end a great move. Livramento stays tight on Calabria which allows Gordon to jink inside unmarked and take the ball down the inside-left before opening his body and passing to Miley cantering into the box on the right. Miley cleverly cuts the ball back to the 18-yard line first time and Joelintom traps it with a velvety touch and the ball sits up for a thumping right-foot volley that harpooons into the top left of goal.

08:33 PM GMT

31 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Dubravka sprints off his line to stop Reijnders, on a rare foray, getting to the ball just as it entered the penalty area.

08:32 PM GMT

28 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Reijnders is penalised for upending Livramento but the cards stay in the referee’s pocket. Florenzi is alert if all on his own to defy Bruno and Miley trying to work the ball around the left-back who shepheerds it out for a goal-kick.

08:29 PM GMT

26 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Joelinton crosses menacingly for Almiron who can’t beat Maignan with his header. Had that hit him an inch to the left on his brow it may have given him the angle to evade the keeper.

08:26 PM GMT

23 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Chance for Rafael Leao cutting in from the left on to his right after beating Trippier and Lascellles to Musah’s pass but he flays his shot over the bar while aiming for the top corner, Thierry Henry style.

08:24 PM GMT

20 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Trippier gets on his bike and Bruno finds him with a brilliant diagonal 40-yard pass. The right-back races forward but instead of crossing slips it to Joelinton who takes it towards the byline then arrows a surprisingly early cross towards the centre of goal and under Maignan’s right-hand as he dived. Almiron is there for a tap-in from a yard but inexplicably tries to convert with his left and allows Tomori to get a challenge in on the goal-line. Not sure whether Almiron’s foot cleared it under pressure from Tomori or the England defender had the last touch. Anyway, ace defending. Terrible finishing.

Tomori stops Almiron opening the scoring

I can’t quite fathom what Miguel Almiron was trying to do there. Why did he need to take a touch to control the ball that close to goal? Why not just hit it first time? That extra touch enables the defender to get back and make the block. Newcastle have been on top but those are the sorts of chances you have to take at this level. It was a great move in the build up too.

08:20 PM GMT

18 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Trippier and Bruno zip some passes between themselves and Almiron before Bruno turns back infield and rolls it to the galloping Schar who has a dig at goal but blazes over from 30 yards. All the power required but none of the precision.

08:18 PM GMT

17 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Couple of ‘almost’ balls through the middle for Wilson nearly come off but Hernandez and Tomori do enough. Joelinton tries to pounce on a ricochet but his shot is scuffed and crawls towards Maignan.

08:17 PM GMT

15 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Lovely turn and vision from Giroud and midfield frees Rafael Leao who hares across field from left to right and, as he approaches the 18-yard line, picks up his head and feeds Pulisic outside him. Pulisic advances then slices his cross over the bar. Had to do better than that.

08:15 PM GMT

13 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Neither side can hang on to the ball for a sustained period of time and Milan give it straight away from the free-kick. Don’t know if they can’t hear each other but there does seem to be a problem with finding a team-mate’s wavelength.

Newcastle pass it up to Gordon who slips it inside to Bruno and on to Joelinton. He has a run-up to it and lets fly from 25 yards but it hits Hernandez and is taken away from goal.

08:13 PM GMT

11 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Newcastle free-kick for a foul on Almiron but Milan win it back and Calabri is brought down by Gordon 40 yards out.

Bruno glides past Giroud

08:10 PM GMT

9 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

As Ally McCoist points out, Rafael Leao is giving Florenzi no help when Trippier bombs on to support Almiron. The camera pans to a topless Geordie, a joke that never loses its novelty for some.

08:09 PM GMT

7 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Inspired by a raucous crowd Newcastle are teraing into Milan but have to be careful, Lascelles hangs on to Giroud before going up for a header and pushes his head forward with his foreram. Giroud is livid and is given a free-kick.

08:07 PM GMT

5 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Gordon buys a free-kick bustling ahead of Pulisic and even though he has a fistful of the USA forward’s shirt, he is given the benefit of the doubt by the referee. Thirty yards out. Trippier lines up. He wraps his instep around it and gets it over the wall but cannot impart enough dip to creep under the bar.

08:05 PM GMT

3 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Milan work the ball long from the free-kick, too long and Newcastle have a goal-kick that Karius launches from Gordon to chase, closing down Maignan and Calabria. The crowd roars at his effort.

Almiron whips over a cross from the right with his left, bending it towards goal. Tomori shanks a half-volleyed clearance back over his own head and Maignan has to backpedal to gather before Wilson fouls him.

08:02 PM GMT

1 min: Newcastle 0 Milan 0

Newcastle emerge from quite a lengthy huddle and take their positions as Milan kick off, attacking the Gallowgate. Bruno wins the ball back and Joelinton and Gordon work it up the left until Joelinton loses the ball and slides in on Loftus-Cheek and fouls him.

07:58 PM GMT

Out come the teams

Newcastle in black and white stripes, Milan in their third kit which is an extraordinary melange of blue fading into pink,

07:56 PM GMT

The teams are in the tunnel, which means

Ce sont les meilleures équipes

Es sind die allerbesten Mannschaften

The main event

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

07:49 PM GMT

Fairy-tale for Wilson?

What a story it would be for Callum Wilson if he can score the goal or goals that ensure Newcastle United progress into the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time in their history. Wilson started his career in non-League football with Kettering and Tamworth, while on loan from Coventry City and has not only worked his way up the football ladder, but also into the England squad. The 31 year old, though, has not scored in the Champions League and has only started one game in this campaign. However, he is preferred to Alexander Isak this evening who drops down to the bench. Isak has been out of sorts in the last two defeats to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur but his presence on the bench gives manager Eddie Howe a game changing option among his substitutes. Sean Longstaff is also among the subs having made his tentative return from an ankle problem against Spurs on Sunday.

07:32 PM GMT

Here's the Eddie Howe interview in cse you prefer to watch

"What an arena... what a place to play!" 🤩



Eddie Howe is hoping that the atmosphere at St James' Park will play a part in tonight's Champions League match 🔊#UCL | @laura_woodsy | @rioferdy5 | @jjenas8 pic.twitter.com/P4mJn8rk0S — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 13, 2023

07:22 PM GMT

Eddie Howe is enticed to the pitchside podium

We’re excited about today. What an arena – the atmosphere will be rocking. We’re delighted to get Callum Wilson back, and Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff. They give everyone confidence, not just the playing ability but the leadership skills they bring in the changing room. You’re stronger together and we’ve got a bit back. Lewis [Miley] starts again and deserves to, he’s been magnificent. When we play here the start of the game is crucial. We have to give the fans something early on to get into. We want to keep our European campaign going.

07:09 PM GMT

And now for those of you watching in black and white

Newcastle Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Substitutes Karius, Dummett, Isak, Hall, Burn, Longstaff, Harrison.

AC Milan Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Hernandez, Florenzi; Reijnders, Musah; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Substitutes Navi, Mirante, Adli, Jovic, Okafor, Chukwueze, Pobega, Krunic, Traore, Bartesaghi, Nsiala-Makengo.

Referee Danny Makkelie (Dordrecht).

Seven subs play 11.

06:59 PM GMT

MIlan team

Rafael Leao starts, Theo Hernandez fills in at centre-back:

06:56 PM GMT

Newcastle team

Dubravka is fit, Wilson starts in place of Isak and Burn is fit enough for the bench:

06:52 PM GMT

06:49 PM GMT

Preview

Good evening and welcome to live coverge of Newcastle vs Milan from St James’ Park in the last round of Champions League Group F fixtures. The permutations are fairly simple: a victory for either side gives them a chance of qualifying for the Round of 16 only if Dortmund, who have qualified already, go all out for victory against PSG and win to top the group. Should that match end in a PSG victory, Newcastle and Milan are essentially engaged in a shoot-out for a Europa League spot in which scenario, a draw favours Eddie Howe’s side on goal difference. If PSG draw in the Ruhr a Newcastle win would earn them second place because they have taken four points off PSG in their two matches while PSG, albeit it spawnily, have one.

Newcastle, though, as the defeat at Spurs demonstrated, are suffering grievously from injuries and fatigue. Sandro Tonali, who was treated to a hero’s homecoming at least by the club at San Siro, is banned amd Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Elliott Anderson, who all featured in Milan, are absent. Matt Targett and Javi Manquillo are also out and Martin Dubravka is considered a doubt which would give Loris Karius the gloves. There was better news on Sunday when Sean Longstaff and Calum Wilson came back and the former is likely to start tonight.

Milan, who lost to a 95th-minute goal against Atalanta on Saturday to leave them nine points behind Inter in Serie A, are similarly stricken and boast England’s Fikayo Tomori, after injuries to Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu Simon Kjaer and Marco Pellegrino, as their only fit centre-half. They, too, have received better news in the last couple of days from the treatment room with Rafael Leao, their most coveted player, and Noah Okafor passed fit to travel.

Newcastle have two wins, a draw and a defeat against Italian visitors in European competition stretching back 53 years. Milan are a clever side but not what they were two years ago. Newcastle had to weather a storm at San Siro and were lucky to come away with a point but they have shown their class in two games against PSG. If they can summon all their strength in defiance of their palpable exhaustion, they have a very good chance of at least a Europa Cup place.

