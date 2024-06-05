Newcastle reluctant to join Man City in fight against Premier League

Newcastle fans have seen their club transformed by Saudi investment, as Man City have been by their Abu Dhabi ownership - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

Newcastle United are reluctant to outwardly join forces with Manchester City in the Premier League civil war over state-sponsored spending freedoms.

The Saudi-owned club are expected to take a neutral stance in other competition-wide financial discussions on Thursday to avoid being caught in the crossfire of an escalating dispute.

Club sources also refused to be drawn on whether Newcastle are the undisclosed team backing City at their landmark legal hearing next week.

City’s two-week private arbitration looms as the league’s wider financial systems top the agenda at a club shareholder meeting in Yorkshire on Thursday. The Telegraph disclosed earlier this week how the league will advise teams to trial rather than vote on new squad cost controls and spending caps.

But early indications are that Newcastle will abstain on two other potential votes to avoid being seen to be taking sides. Aston Villa will propose at the meeting to increase spending limits from £105 million to £135 million for this final three-year period of monitoring under the current rules.

Newcastle had been expected to back City

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will take more direct aim at the Uefa “coefficient” system that is weighted in favour of the clubs who qualify for Europe every year.

A neutral stance marks a shift from last season when Newcastle repeatedly voted against tightening associated-party transaction [APT] rules. Newcastle have secured major uplifts on sponsorship agreements under new ownership, including a £25 million-a-year front-of-shirt deal with Saudi events company Sela.

That increased deal came even though APT rules had already been initiated in December 2021 amid concern over the Saudi Public Investment Fund takeover of Newcastle.

One undisclosed club are backing City at their landmark legal fight on Monday, while at least 10 clubs are said to have backed the Premier League.

It had initially been expected that Newcastle would have backed City’s APT challenge, given the North East side had been the first club to question the legality of the rules.

At a Premier League shareholders’ meeting just after the October 2021 takeover of the club, then managing director, Lee Charnley, is said to have read out a statement branding proposed changes to the existing rules unlawful, discriminatory and prejudicial.

He was also said to have threatened legal action against not only the Premier League but team executives in attendance if Newcastle were blocked from signing lucrative sponsorship deals.

The club’s new co-owner, Amanda Staveley, was then said to have sent a lengthy email to the other 19 top-flight sides warning the proposed new rules were anti-competitive.

Any threats or warnings failed to have the desired effect, however, with 18 of the 20 clubs ultimately voting in favour of rules that forced anyone wanting to do a deal with a related party worth more than £1 million a year to seek prior approval from league executives.

Instead of Newcastle, it is City who now lead an arbitration dispute with the Premier League at a juncture when major reform to current profit and sustainability regulations are still being finalised.

Ongoing debates around the New Deal package of improved financial redistribution, new squad cost controls and anchored spending all now look impossible to conclude this summer.

As well as battling with City, the Premier League faces legal representations from the Professional Footballers’ Association over a spending cap. Nick De Marco KC, who worked with the PFA to help scrap the League One and Two caps introduced in August 2020, is understood to be representing the union again over concerns around the “anchoring” system.

Another challenge to Premier League decision-making, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ proposal to axe VAR, is set to be voted down on Thursday. If, as expected, the ballot falls in favour of keeping the technology, various improvements and tweaks to the existing system will be pursued.

Representatives from City are expected to join the shareholder meeting in Harrogate, despite claiming in a case beginning on Monday that they are victims of “discrimination” from rival clubs and being targeted by a “tyranny of the majority”.

Rival clubs believe defeat for the league in the City arbitration case would eventually lead to the end of any meaningful financial controls in the competition.

Staveley ‘was angry’ about rule changes

Within a 165-page legal document, City claim they are being unlawfully targeted by rivals to stifle their success. The club argues the league’s democratic system of 14 clubs being able to implement rule change gives the majority unacceptable levels of control.

Should City succeed in their claim that APT rules are unlawful, the club will attempt to exploit the precedent to weaken the 115 financial-breach case against them this autumn.

Staveley’s anger over the rules, meanwhile, were laid bare last year in Amazon’s four-part documentary ‘This is Newcastle United’.

“I was shocked that we could buy a club, pay a full price and then rules just change,” she said. “I think that’s what p---ed me off, because we had so little revenue anyway, that if you’re just going to ban everything... We were 20th, we had nothing. I was angry then, yes.

“You’ve got to remember that nobody likes competition. The Champions League places are tight, there’s only four. Other clubs do everything they can to make sure those places are available to as few people as possible.

“Because of the wealth of PIF, obviously there was a lot of push-back from other clubs. I think there was a fear that we’d have an unfair advantage.”

