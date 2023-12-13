What do Newcastle need to reach Champions League last-16 knockout stage?

Newcastle's return to the Champions League after two decades started like a dream but has quickly turned into a nightmare.

Despite being thrown into the 'Group of Death, an encouraging 0-0 draw away at AC Milan led to a 4-1 humbling of fellow oil-rich club Paris Saint-Germain to leave the Magpies flying high and thinking the near-impossible was very much possible.

However, injuries hit and then more followed as Newcastle lost home and away to Borussia Dortmund and were then denied in heartbreaking fashion another win over PSG when Tino Livramento was controversially judged to his handled the ball in the area in the 98th minute. Kylian Mbappe fired home the penalty to earn a 1-1 draw.

It was agony for Newcastle but their hopes of reaching the knockout stages are not yet over, though they do need a helping hand.

What Newcastle need to reach Champions League last-16 knockout stage

If Newcastle win: Newcastle simply must beat AC Milan at home. Should they manage that, they then need Borussia Dortmund - who are already qualified - to either beat PSG or draw with the French giants.

If Newcastle draw: Their last-16 dreams are over and will be facing dropping into the Europa League for the play-off round. PSG can afford to lose to Dortmund if Newcastle and Milan draw.

If Newcastle lose: Not only are their last-16 dreams over, but any hopes of remaining in Europe will also be extinguished. PSG will need to draw with Dortmund in this eventually, otherwise Milan will take the second spot with a win over Newcastle.