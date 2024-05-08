How do Newcastle qualify for Europe?

[Getty Images]

Newcastle United's late charge has put them in the driving seat for European qualification - but what are the permutations.

If finishing fifth:

Four points separate them from free-falling Tottenham, with both sides having three games left. If Newcastle leapfrog Spurs, they will be guaranteed a place in the Europa League next season.

If finishing sixth:

The winners of the FA Cup get a place in the Europa League.

Because Manchester City have qualified for the Champions League, if they win at Wembley on 25 May, the European place gets reassigned to sixth in the league so Newcastle would take it.

However, if Manchester United beat their rivals in the FA Cup final, they will go into the Europa League and Newcastle will have to settle for the Europa Conference League.

If finishing seventh:

Newcastle will qualify for the Europa Conference League if Manchester United win the FA Cup - and also finish above the Magpies.

They will also make it from this position if a team other than Manchester United finish sixth and the Red Devils do not win the FA Cup.

Confused?

The simplest way would be to just concentrate on clinching fifth place over the next 10 days.