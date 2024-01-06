Newcastle put Sunderland in their place to claim Tyne-Wear bragging rights

Newcastle celebrate their Tyne-Wear derby victory - Alex Dodd/CameraSport

This was about as straightforward a victory as you can get in a derby game for Newcastle United as they swatted Sunderland aside with ease, but that does undermine its importance.

After a miserable run of results in December which saw then tumble down the Premier League table and out of both Europe and the Carabao Cup, this victory over their bitter rivals is a timely tonic and you could see the confidence returning to the players here.

Sunderland were outclassed and outplayed from first whistle to last, the Magpies securing their first win over their neighbours since 2011.

It is a result that will lift everyone on Tyneside and dramatically eases the pressure on manager Eddie Howe.

An own goal from Dan Ballard in the first half came with Alexander Isak waiting to tap in Joelinton’s cross behind him and it was the Sweden international who scored the vital second after half-time.

Sunderland barely landed a blow on the visitor and Isak made it three with a late penalty after Ballard had fouled Anthony Gordon.

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3: as it happened

03:07 PM GMT

And finally … Michael Beale

The two goals we let in during the second half were really poor and we weren’t tidy enough with the ball first half. We know they’re a high-quality team and we weren’t able to hurt them. In the second half we had a couple of efforts. Ultimately on the day there was a difference between the teams in experience and knowhow. It’s really valuable if we’re honest with ourselves in terms of moving forward. The fans won’t want to hear that but it’s where we are with the team. We want to give the young players opportunity and today was a big day in terms of feedback but we have to improve and it will help us in our campaign in the Championship for sure.

03:02 PM GMT

Eddie Howe speaks

I always thought [playing Sunderland] was a good thing for us, providing you win, of course. I thought the lads were excellent. We did a professional job, handled the occasion well, brave with the ball [and] composed. We didn’t let them get a head of steam up and use the crowd. Everything they were trying to do we took away from them in the first half. We’re still a bit off our best but it was a step forward.

02:55 PM GMT

Roy being Roy

02:50 PM GMT

Dan Burn speaks

It’s special. To come through with a win and a clean sheet, I’m very happy. It has been a long time since we played this sort of game. Everyone was excited. If you asked our fans whether they would prefer us to go through in the Champions League or beat Sunderland I’m sure they would say, ‘Beat Sunderland.’ It was a great day, the crowd really made it. We want to win something. It’s been such a long time. If we could win the FA Cup it’d be amazing.

02:47 PM GMT

Some sunny day?

And that, folks, will be that. The away end teasing Sunderland now with a bit of Vera Lynn. It’s been a while since they’ve been able to belt out “we’ll meet again” at their Wearside rivals. The final whistle is met by a show of defiance from the Sunderland fans. Their side was outclassed today. It will hurt for a while. Promotion it will have to be for Mick Beale.

02:45 PM GMT

Full time: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

No dishonour for Sunderland, other than the antics of their board pandering to executive away fans. Newcastle throughly deserved their 3-0 victory and prove once again the gulf in class between Champions League level English clubs and the rest, never mind Championship play-off hopefuls, is far too big to breach. Sunderland’s best two players, Clarke and Bellingham, were not allowed to make their mark and couldn’t impose themselves and only Pritchard, in the second half, had much of an impact. Newcastle wasted chances, Longstaff alone missing three in the first half alone, but were far too good, especially when giving the helping hand of an own goal, a gift of a second and a clumsy challenge that was a nailed-on pen.

02:40 PM GMT

90+3 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

Ally McCoist makes Bruno his man of the match with Almiron mentioned in dispatches.

02:40 PM GMT

90+1 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

Ritchie, Livramento, Lascelles and Dummett replace Almiron, Schar, Burn and Gordon.

02:37 PM GMT

GOAL!

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 (Isak, pen) Sends the keeper diving to cover the right of the goal then wraps his instep around it to bend it into the opposite corner.

02:37 PM GMT

Newcastle penalty

Gordon is bundled over by Ballard after the Newcastle winger edged ahead of him. ‘Stonebonker’ as Terry Venables used to say.

Isak has the ball in hand

02:36 PM GMT

88 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Ba and Hume link up again on the right and Hume threads a cross through the six-yard box that eludes everyone, no red and white shirt near it. No one gambled.

02:35 PM GMT

86 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Ba plays a slick oen-two with Hume on the right about 20 yards out then lets fly with his left but his shot canons straight into Schar.

02:33 PM GMT

84 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

First Sunderland sub: Ba ⇢ Rusyn. One ‘project’ player repalces another. Football club solely as ‘project’ and talent farm never bodes well for a healthy relationship with its support.

02:30 PM GMT

81 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Bith sets of fans are telling each other something that sounds a bit like their support is a ‘ducking pit’ ... One of the worst, most witless and most self-defeating chants around.

Sunderland require some momentary magic to get back into this. And it needs to arrive soon. Tempers around us are starting to fray – Newcastle still knocking it around easily enough, albeit they aren’t as physically dominant since Joelinton was replaced. True, we’ve seen a little more from Sunderland in the last 20 minutes, but Jack Clarke and Jobe have been near anonymous. Now is the time lads…

02:28 PM GMT

79 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Gordon skelps a right-foot shot round the far post after another Sunderland error, this time Clarke misplacing a pass back to Alese that opened up his own defence.

02:27 PM GMT

77 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Clarke delays a pass/shot too long and lets Burn rob him and set off a counter with Gordon pelting up the left leaving Hume trailing. O’Nien runs across and drops the shoulder to bowl Gordon over. Yellow card, O’Nien’s ninth of the season.

02:24 PM GMT

75 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Pritchard swerves the free-kick into the front post but Iaak gets there first to bullet a header away and Bruno buys his own free-kick by putting his body cannily between Ekwah and the ball to shield it.

02:22 PM GMT

74 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Clarke is riled when not given a free-kick after a tussle with Trippier. A minute later he does get one after being tripped by the same player after Dubravka turned Pritchard’s 25-yard shot with the outside of his right foot out to the Sunderland right.

02:20 PM GMT

72 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Much to the disgust of the home fans, Sunderland take the free-kick short and square and then lose the ball rather than sticking it in the mixer.

02:19 PM GMT

70 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Sam Matterface reports that Gordon told Hume in big time fashion, ‘If you want my shirt you can have it after the match.’ Bruno is booked for sliding in late on Pritchard after Bellingham had dispossessed Gordon. Sunderland free-kick 45 yards out.

02:18 PM GMT

67 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

O’Nien bravely sticks his head in the way of Almiron’s left-foot pile-driver and knocks the ball behind for a corner. If bells aren’t ringing I’d be surprised. It was hit with such force and at such close range.

02:16 PM GMT

65 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Gordon and Hume embark on a shoving match after Gordon tries to strong arm Hume off the ball as they chase a ball over the top. Hume is sent flying towards his keeper but hangs on to Gordon’s shirt and rips it. Ballard runs over to barge Gordon away and Isak races across to back his mate up. Gordon is booked but Hume, oddly, escapes it as the ref didn’t want to send him off. Double standards there.

Ballard and Isak square up - Richard Lee/Shutterstock

02:12 PM GMT

62 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Sunderland have been better this past five minutes, throwing caution to the wind. There’s a fair amount of criticism for Clarke bith at half-time from Messrs Keane and Waddle and now from Ally McCoist, saying his passing has been awry. After Bellingham cuts across Gordon and is fouled, Sunderland have an overload on the left but Neil goe sright and misplaces the pass, putting it behind Hume.

02:09 PM GMT

60 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Pritchard is booked for dissent when arguing that Rusyn should have been given a free-kick when bundled over by Burn.

Isak makes it two - REUTERS/Carl Recine

02:07 PM GMT

58 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Rusyn feeds Pritchard then bombs on to the left to take Longstaff with him, allowing Pritchard to stride forward 10 yards and unleash a shot with his laces that swerves and bends but doesn’t dip in time and whistles over the cross-bar from 25 yards.

02:05 PM GMT

56 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle corner after a couple of scrambling clearances saved Sunderland. Feels like they’re flying by the seat of their panst at the moment, in danmger of being overwhelmed. But Hume does well at the back post as Sunderland continue to try to play it out from the back against Newcastle’s hounds of hell.

02:02 PM GMT

54 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Despite their lead there’s no let up from Newcastle who are not giving Sunderland’s players a moment of peace either with or without the ball.

On no Pierre Ekwah. “Keep it tight for the first 20 lads and then we’ll have a go” may or may not have been Michael Beale’s words as Sunderland departed the dressing room. Less than a minute into the second half though, Ekwah dallies in a dangerous spot and Miggy Almiron picks his pocket. Alex Isak finishes and scores of Geordies tumble down the stairs to join the celebrations. The extra £1.70 a pint their hosts charged them pre match feels like excellent value right now. Based on the first 50 odd minutes here, it is very difficult to see a way back for the Sunderland. Still, stranger things and all that…

02:00 PM GMT

52 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Why oh why do teams who clearly have inferior technical players insist on trying to play out from the back, especially against a team that can press as well as Newcastle?

01:59 PM GMT

49 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

Ekwah nearly makes amends by striding in from the left and thumping a daisy-cutter of a shot that hist Botman and almost diddles Dubravka who had dived to save it on its initial trajectory. But he sticks out a boot in mid-air and manages to divert it away from the bottom left corner.

01:58 PM GMT

47 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2

As soon as Newcastle double their lead, again gift-wrapped by a Sunderland error, they make a change:

Miley ⇢ Joelinton

01:53 PM GMT

GOAL!

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 2 (Isak) Almiron was just caught offside from the kick off and 32 seconds after the kick off Newcastle double their lead. Ekwah rolls the free-kick to Patterson who gives it back to him by the 18-yard line. He thinks he’s Louis Armstrong with all the time in the world but is blindsided by Almiron who nips in to nick it off him while he’s dawdling and squares it to Isak by the penalty spot and he hammers a left-foot shot into the right of goal.

01:41 PM GMT

North East correspondent's verdict

I’m not entirely sure what Michael Beale’s game plan for Sunderland is. They are not really laying a glove on Newcastle other than the odd heavy tackle. The Magpies should be more than a goal up as we head towards half time

01:39 PM GMT

Half-time: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle are well worth their lead and their vastly more expensive players are showing their class. Sunderland fans have done their best to level the playing field with raucous support for every tackle, every decent pass but when Bruno, a truly world-class player, has the ball at his feet, all the noise in the world isn’t going to top him from picking a killer pass.

Having said that it’s only 1-0 and if Sunderland can get Clarke in behind and get Bellingham into the game, they can make a better attacking fist of it as Newcastle, who have been knackered after an exhausting December, tire.

01:35 PM GMT

45+3 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

Joelinto remains livid with the referee that Rusyn hasn’t been penalised for that foul and now he has to stand on the touchline for 30 seconds. Don’t blame the worker, blame the management. That’s Ifab not Pawson.

01:34 PM GMT

45+2 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle put the ball out to let Joelinton get some treatment on his right knee after a push from Rusyn.

01:32 PM GMT

45 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

Another sensational pass from Bruno, a floated diagonal from the left over Alese’s head. Almiron meets it with a flyinfg left-foot volley having stayed onside but fades it past the right post.

Three minutes of stoppage time go up on the board.

Joelinton is mobbed for creating the own goal - Michael Regan/Getty Images

01:30 PM GMT

43 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

Gordon is running Hume ragged and unless the young Norn Ireland right-back is given some protection by Pritchard and Ekwah I fear he’s going to get sent off.

01:29 PM GMT

'Absolute filth'

The first time pass from Bruno in the build up to the goal was absolute filth in the best sense of the word. Perfectly weighted for Joelinton to get in behind Trai Hume and Sunderland are facing the wrong way from the moment on, which is why Ballard has to stretch to try and stop Isak having a tap in behind him. An own goal but beautifully worked by Newcastle who fully deserve their lead

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are best pals off the pitch, and their understanding on it is quite something. Technically, that is the old one two for the goal. Bruno brings the (footballing) brains, Joelinton the brawn. Neither is mild mannered, but when their aggression is controlled – as it has been so far – they can produce special performances.

01:27 PM GMT

40 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

Ballard, who has had a good game, gets up to meet Trippier’s free-kick and heads it behind for a corner before Botman and Isak could pounce.

01:26 PM GMT

38 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle’s quality and Sunderland’s inexperience is beginning to tell. Hume, who has had a torrid 10 minutes, is booked for a foul on Gordon.

Ballard turns the ball past Patterson - Stu Forster/Getty Images

01:20 PM GMT

GOAL!

Sunderland 0-1 Newcastle (Ballard og) Sunderland keep leaving their full-backs exposed and Bruno slips a pass down the left for Joelinton inside Hume and he burns past the right-back to fizz a left-foot cross into the six-yard box. It would have been a tap in for Isak at the back post so Ballard had to do something. He lunged towards the ball, hoping to divert it over the bar but the pace of the cross did for him and sliced off his boot into the top right corner.

01:20 PM GMT

32 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Longstaff ballons his third chance, this one with his left foot from 20 yards after Burn put Gordon clear down the left. The former Everton forward whipped over a flat cross that Sunderland half-cleared.

01:18 PM GMT

29 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Clarke is caught in possession and Almiron slots a fine pass down the middle for Isak to chase. Ballard keeps pace with the Sweden centre-forward and leans across him just before they cross the 18-yard line and knocks both of them off his feet. He didn’t touch the ball and Howe wants a penalty but Ally McCoist says it’s terrific defending. Isak had as much of a grip on Ballard’s arm as the centre-half had of his. Clarke has lost the ball twice to Almiron now and Newcastle’s right winger is all over him doing his defensive duty.

01:13 PM GMT

26 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Better from Sunderland who string a few passes together in midfield and Ekwah then hits a left-foot chip for Rusyn down the right of the box but too close to Dubravka who runs out to take it off the centre-forward’s head.

01:11 PM GMT

24 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle are very much in control and Sunderland are feeding on scraps up front. Easier said than done but they need more from Pritchard and Bellingham and someone to hit a pass that puts Rusyn in a race with Botman or Burn.

All relatively tame so far. Little by way of needle, little by way of clear cut opening. Sean Longstaff’s early header easily the best chance. Newcastle have possession aplenty but Sunderland holding their shape well. Not much pressing from the home side - deliberate and sensible in equal parts. Sunderland fans concentrating their efforts on Kieran Trippier bashing. Newcastle have 6,000 behind the goal but they aren’t making much by way of racket. Perhaps feeling the after effects of a 2 hour, 14 mile coach journey?!

01:10 PM GMT

22 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Clarke leaves Alese isolated when faced by Almoron and Trippier and the captain is sent to the byline to whip over a cross. For the second time in the match Longstaff makes the clever inside-right run leaving Bellingham and meets the centre but seeeps his right-foot shot over the bar.

01:07 PM GMT

19 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Sunderland fans go spare when Trippier miscontrols down the right and they think he let the ball roll out of play. But the linesman says it stayed in and he cuts it back to Bruno who tries to shoot from 18 yards with the outside of his right boot, curling it from the right of the D towards the bottom left. Ballard throws himself in the way and is struck in the ribs. Newcastle’s players and fans want a pen but Pawson isn’t convinced ... rightly so. Good job he wasn’t as there’s no recourse to video.

01:04 PM GMT

17 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Botman half-volleys a clearance but Clarke had raised his leg to block and Botman follows through and kicks his studs which hobbles him briefly. Clarke was banking on that happening but knew he couldn’t be penalised further than a free-kick.

Newcastle fans, given a generous allocation, show their colours - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

01:01 PM GMT

15 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle send three subs out already to warm up down by the Roker End. Terrific atmosphere here, as it would be. Trippier’s free-kick took a deflection off Dan Neil which took all the sting out of it.

12:59 PM GMT

13 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle free-kick 35 yards out, dead centre after a trip on Joelinton. Trippier lines up as if to shoot ... and does, surprisingly, scuffing it through a wall of black and white and red and white shirts, allowing Patterson to flop on top of it easily.

12:58 PM GMT

11 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Huge cheer for Ballard when Almiron plays Trippier down the whitewash and the big centre-half races over to slide into a block-tackle on the Newcastle captain.

A Sunderland fan taunts Newcastle over the source of their wealth - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

12:55 PM GMT

9 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Ballard brings the ball out from the back and slips it to Alese who chips it up the left touchline for Clarke but Trippier stays tight and the pass is overhit anyway.

A minute later Ekwah, one of two ex West Ham players in the Sunderland XI, tries to find the flying left-winger with a left-foot diagonal from the right of the centre circle that skips away from Clarke and out for a goal-kick. Clarke is ra-ra-rapido but Usain Bolt wouldn’t have got there. Right idea though.

12:52 PM GMT

7 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

There’s no VAR but we have a delay because one of the lino’s microphones isn’t working and there’s no communication with the referee. It takes about a minute to get it fixed/replaced.

12:52 PM GMT

Passing the test

Bit of Sergei Prokofiev’s Dance of the Knights to get the juices flowing. Just waiting for Lord Sugar to appear on the big screen now. Lad just in front of the press box has just turned around to check we aren’t Geordies. Umm. No, not I sir.

12:51 PM GMT

5 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

First signs from Sunderland of their threat in the break when Hume sends Rusyn down the right. He turns on the turbo but Botman has enough gas to sprint over and slide in to knock the ball out for a throw.

Every tackle – and Sunderland are flying into them – is making the rafters ring.

12:49 PM GMT

3 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Trippier takes it and Bellingham heads it back to the right. Trippier, from a better angle, whips over a menacing cross that Patterson claws juts beyond Isak but back come Newcastle down the right and force Patterson into a smart save from Longstaff’s shot from 12 yards. Impressive start by Newcastle.

12:47 PM GMT

1 min: Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

Here we go. A pall of smoke still hangs over the stadium as Sunderland kick off, attacking from left to right. Newcastle counter after winning the wall back and earn a corner on the right.

12:42 PM GMT

Flame throwers and smoke greet the players

Sunderland fans finish off Republica’s Ready to Go as the teams come out and ITV, if course it does, goes to an ad break.

12:41 PM GMT

The teams are in the tunnel

Sunderland in red and white stripes, black shorts, white socks. Newcastle have switched to white shorts and their Ruud Gullit era white socks but, I think, beneath their black trackie tops are their black and white stripes.

12:36 PM GMT

ITV had a decent piece on Jobe Bellingham in the build-up

12:33 PM GMT

Michael Beale speaks to ITV

It’s special to both cities. It’s special to people of the North East. For the FA Cup and the third round it’s fantastic to have this game back after so long, it’s two different teams: one has seen heavy investment, one is a young team doing well in the Championship. So there’s a great background story in the game. Everyone’s looking forward to it. A derby at home, you can’t get a better opportunity than that. We need to play our style. We’re a football team and we play on the floor. Wwe need to be strong defensively and show some respect as well.

12:24 PM GMT

The Mags arrive

Newcastle fans approach the Stadium of Light - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground recently:

2012 – 1-1

2013 – 2-1

2015 – 1-0

2016 – 3-0

Sunderland have won six and drawn three of their last nine meetings home and away.

12:15 PM GMT

Eddie How's pre-match comments

We want to do well in the FA Cup, of course. Our recent run of form is not at the level we want it to be and of course we’re playing our local rivals. This is a huge one. We’ve got a lot of local players within the squad who know what the fixture means. If you’re in Newcastle for any length of time you come to realise the magnitude of this game.

12:10 PM GMT

Newcastle tax

Sunderland fans were, shall we say, a little grumpy when it was announced a significant chunk of their season ticket holders would be displaced to accommodate travelling supporters. Well, they can at least sup their pre-match tipples safe in the knowledge they will have shelled out significantly less than their Newcastle peers. Unless, that is, they have a thirst for pre-mixed cocktail cans. In which case, it will cost an extra 50p.

11:52 AM GMT

TEAM NEWS: Sunderland

Sunderland starting XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese, Ekwah, Neil, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn.

Subs: Pembele, Semedo, Burstow, Ba, Aouchiche, Seelt, Triantis, Bishop, Rigg.

11:50 AM GMT

TEAM NEWS: Newcastle United

Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Parkinson, Miley.

Two changes for Newcastle as Trippier and Almiron return.

11:44 AM GMT

It's getting real

Sunderland and Newcastle arrive at the Stadium of Light...

11:41 AM GMT

11:25 AM GMT

Howe needs his 'Geordie core'

Eddie Howe has called on the “Geordie core” at the heart of his Newcastle side to secure a win over Sunderland that will reboot their campaign. Newcastle have eight boyhood fans in their first-team squad, the highest number in the Premier League, and they have made sure everyone knows exactly what this derby means. The club’s season is in danger of unraveling, with the team dropping down to ninth in the Premier League and knocked out of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup last month during a run of seven defeats in eight games. That has cranked up the pressure on them beating Sunderland, who are sixth in the Championship, to get things back on track. There is no hint that Howe’s job is under any sort of threat and he will likely carry on for the rest of the season, regardless of what happens in the next few weeks. But there is no question he needs to beat Newcastle’s biggest rivals to calm everything down and maintain their interest in the one remaining competition they have a chance of winning this season. The fact Newcastle have so many boyhood fans, as well as local lads who have come through the academy, in the squad means they should be well prepared for what awaits them at the Stadium of Light today. Sean Longstaff, Paul Dummett, Dan Burn, Mark Gillespie, Lewis Miley and coach Graeme Jones represent the Geordie contingent while Lewis Hall and Jacob Murphy are boyhood fans.

11:21 AM GMT

Our man on the ground...

Pretty calm as the first of the Newcastle buses unload at the Stadium of Light. Did enjoy the 6-year-old #safc fan hurling abuse though just out of shot #nufc pic.twitter.com/IyHYHKi8Ei — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) January 6, 2024

11:15 AM GMT

It's derby day – but will there be trouble?

Good morning and welcome to our Tyne-Wear derby live blog as Newcastle fans make their way to the Stadium of Light.

Northumbria Police took the rare step of banning Newcastle fans from using public transport for today’s FA Cup third-round clash with bitter rivals Sunderland.

A huge police operation has been mounted for the game at the Stadium of Light, with 6,000 away fans – far more than there would be for a league game because of FA Cup ticket allocation rules – making the 13-mile trip from Newcastle.

It is the first time the Wear-Tyne derby will have been played for seven years and the fixture has an unfortunate record of crowd trouble and violent clashes between fans. Indeed, away fans were briefly banned from attending matches in the mid-nineties because of a string of incidents in previous fixtures.

To try and minimise the risk of fans coming into contact with each other before the game, police have ordered Newcastle fans to just travel on an official bus from St James’ Park rather than use public transport. Anyone who does cause trouble will be prosecuted and is likely to receive a football banning order as punishment.

All Newcastle supporters have also been told that they will not receive their match ticket until they get off the buses at the Stadium of Light.

It was understood the coach-only rule was brought in to prevent potential flashpoints on the Tyne and Wear Metro system.