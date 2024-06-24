Newcastle pull out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin move over Everton asking price

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not be on his way to St James' Park this summer - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Newcastle United have pulled out of talks to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which now means that teenage winger Yankuba Minteh will be heading to Lyon rather than Merseyside.

Newcastle have held a long-standing interest in Calvert-Lewin but sources have revealed they were stunned by Everton’s refusal to lower their asking price for the 27-year-old.

Talks had been going on for several weeks with the possibility of Minteh signing for Everton as part of the discussions, but Lyon have offered more money for the Gambia international and it now appears he will be heading to France.

Newcastle could revive their interest in Calvert-Lewin later in the window but not at an asking price well in excess of £40 million. That was deemed unrealistic for a player who has only one year left on his contract.

The planned sale of Minteh to Lyon will mean Newcastle are able to solve their profit and sustainability concerns and it will free them up to address their recruitment needs.

The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Feyenoord last season and had attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe. But Newcastle have reluctantly been forced to sell because of PSR concerns.

