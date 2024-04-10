Newcastle loss 'one of the most frustrating' - Cairney

[Getty Images]

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has described Saturdays 1-0 loss to Newcastle as "one of the most frustrating games of the season".

Bruno Guimaraes scored the game's only goal in the 81st minute and speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast Cairney said he believes his side did not deserve to lose the game.

"We just started so well," he said. "We needed a reaction from the Nottingham Forest game on Tuesday night where we let ourselves down a little bit and we started so bright - 20-25 minutes we were in their half but we just couldn't find that goal.

"In the Premier League if you don't score when you're on top it's really difficult. You're not going to be on top for 90 minutes - they're still a top side.

"Eddie (Howe) was fair in his assessment - but it didn't make the feeling any better."

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka required treatment on the pitch during the first half and it allowed Eddie Howe to have an impromptu team talk which may have benefitted Newcastle at the time.

Cairney said: "With the new rules, if the keeper goes down - nothing happens. The keeper doesn't have to go off. So, I think teams this season - I'm not saying Dubravka did this or Newcastle did this but it felt like this in the game.

"They didn't have a good start, we were on top and Dubravka went down. I didn't even see anything happen and then all the Newcastle players ran off to the side of the pitch for a team-talk.

"Eddie was quite animated for him, I've not really seen him like that to be honest."

He continued: "Our staff knew what was happening so they were telling the fourth official 'come on get him up'. We knew they were trying to slow it down and break our stride. We knew what was happening but it kind of worked."

