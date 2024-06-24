Newcastle Join Tottenham In Hunt For South American, Ask About Him

Newcastle United have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the hunt to land Southampton’s Argentine midfielder Charly Alcaraz.

Alcaraz moved from Southampton to Juventus on loan in the winter transfer window and the deal contained an option for the Italians to keep him permanently.

Now the Argentine, who turned out ten times in Serie A for Juventus, could be on the move again and he has interest in England from Southampton’s Premier League rivals.

Tottenham are looking at signing him in a deal for cash and Joe Rodon, but also Newcastle are in the mix, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

Newcastle are claimed to have asked about Alcaraz.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is eyeing reinforcements and Argentine schemer Alcaraz appears to fit the bill at St James’ Park.

Southampton signed Alcaraz from Argentine side Racing Club for around £12m and a sell-on clause was also included in the deal.

Saints are suggested to value Alcaraz at around £30m now and whether Newcastle or Tottenham can strike a deal for his signature in the coming weeks remains to be seen.