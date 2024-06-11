Newcastle on High Alert as PSG Intensifies Pursuit of Star Midfielder with £100M Release Clause

The future of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães will become more apparent as the release clause in his contract is reportedly only valid until June 24th.

Over the past few months, Paris Saint-Germain has been linked to the Brazilian. However, conflicting information exists as to whether the capital club remain serious about its interest. The Parisians probably want to bolster their midfield, but perhaps not at the cost of bringing Guimarães.

Nonetheless, Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reports that PSG are still interested in Guimarães and plan to step up their efforts to get in touch with him soon.

Until June 24, there‘s a £100 million clause that can be paid in up to three installments. Newcastle needs to generate revenue due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Last season, Guimarães made 50 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions. The 26-year-old recorded seven goals and 10 assists, so his production has attracted several suitors, but for now, no one has stepped up to pay the release clause.

It will be interesting to see if PSG does so in the coming days, as they’ll need to decide whether the price tag is worth it.