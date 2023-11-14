Newcastle goal given against Arsenal as Vars did not have enough cameras angles

Newcastle United’s controversial winner against Arsenal was allowed to stand because the video assistant referee did not have enough camera angles to show whether the ball went out of play, newly released audio has confirmed.

The conversation between officials, released publicly on Tuesday night on Match Officials Mic’d Up, shows that the Vars decided the available camera angle was not good enough to conclusively rule that the ball had left the field of play before Anthony Gordon struck for Newcastle.

The decision to allow Gordon’s goal has been a source of enormous debate in recent weeks, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta labelling it a “disgrace” and “embarrassing”. As well as the ball potentially leaving the field of play, there were also Var checks for a push on Arsenal defender Gabriel and a possible offside.

The published audio of the live conversation between officials during the match shows that the Var and assistant Var agreed that they could not definitively say whether the ball had gone out of play before it was crossed into the penalty box in advance of Gordon’s goal.

“For me, I have got no conclusive evidence that the ball is out,” says Andy Madley, the Var. Stuart Burt, the assistant Var, adds: “No, I agree. I was going to say, you can’t go on that angle. Although it looks out, you’ve got the curvature of the ball.”

Referees’ chief Howard Webb has now added that the linesman on the pitch had a better view of the ball than any of the cameras. “We need evidence that it is out, and we don’t have that here,” said Webb.

It was impossible to prove whether the ball had stayed in, or gone out of play in the build-up to Anthony Gordon’s goal

Meanwhile, Webb has said the subsequent debate over the alleged push on Gabriel has proved that the Var officials were right not to intervene.

Furious debate has raged in recent days over whether Gabriel was fouled by Newcastle’s Joelinton at the back post. In the newly-released audio, Madley says he sees no evidence of a push strong enough to send the Brazilian defender collapsing to the floor.

“I don’t see a specific foul on Gabriel,” Madley says. “I see two hands on his back but I don’t see anything of a push that warrants him flying forward like that.”

Assessing the incident later, Webb, the chief refereeing officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), said: “It could be a foul. It might be a foul. The Var decides that the evidence from the footage is not clear enough to intervene with a recommendation for a review of a clear error.

“I think the talk that we have seen after the situation – the opinion that it has split across a lot of analysis since the situation – suggests that was a correct non-intervention, because of the subjectivity.”