Joelinton exposed as tired Newcastle head for Champions League exit

Joelinton endured a poor outing in Westphalia on Tuesday - Getty Images/Alex Grimm

As much as everyone at Newcastle United has come to love Joelinton this was a night that reminded everyone why he spent two years being mocked as a flop.

Signed as a centre-forward and given the No 9 shirt, Joelinton cost £40 million when he arrived from Hoffenheim but never looked like justifying the fee with goals. He rarely looked like scoring in fact. For more than two years the Brazilian struggled, written off by the club’s supporters and mocked by their rivals. He was a source of embarrassment not pride.

That was until he was transformed from a misfiring striker into a dynamic, all action midfielder. Joelinton has been superb under Eddie Howe, a key cog in the team’s rise and has become a hugely popular figure on Tyneside. He will soon be rewarded with a new contract and nobody would argue he does not deserve one. Ask Howe who the most important players are in his squad and it will not take him long to mention Joelinton’s name.

The problem against Borussia Dortmund was that the one big weakness in Joelinton’s game – remarkably so given he was initially handed the club’s iconic shirt – is his finishing. And it was a failing harshly exposed in the glare of Dortmund fluorescent yellow shirts. Newcastle did not create much, but they still did enough to have taken something home with them from their trip to Germany.

Joelinton missed a golden opportunity to level the scoring in Dortmund - Getty Images/Lars Baron

Unfortunately, all three of their chances fell to Joelinton. In the first half, his run from deep was spotted by Fabian Schär, who sent a raking pass over the heads of the Dortmund defence. The timing of the run was perfect, but the Brazil international could not control the ball, missing it completely. If he had taken it down he would have only had the goalkeeper to beat. He might not have beaten him, of course, but it would have been a wonderful opportunity in a half Newcastle had created very little

Minutes later, a knock down from Jamaal Lascelles from a corner, bounced perfectly up for him, but he could not generate enough power with his header to beat Gregor Kobel.

The worst, though, came in the second half. It was Newcastle’s best move of the match. Tino Livramento had already got in behind the Dortmund full-back once and forced a crucial interception from Kobel.

He did even better the second time, whipping a delicious and inviting cross into the box. Joelinton was there, he was arriving at the perfect speed into the perfect place, right in the middle of the goal four yards out. It was a chance he had to take but he put it narrowly wide. He knew how costly it could be and was.

Dortmund were already in the lead. Newcastle had been sloppy. The first-half performance was littered with little mistakes and unforced errors, whether it was a bad first touch or a wayward pass.

Newcastle's qualification hopes were dealt a big blow - PA/Nick Potts

They looked tired and it is easy to see why. They have got so many injuries, players are being flogged and they appear to have lost another to the treatment room after Callum Wilson was withdrawn at half time.

When you are tired you make mistakes and when you have lots of injuries, players are forced to play when they are not ready or in unfamiliar roles.

Newcastle had a right-back playing on the right-wing in Livramento and the 18-year-old Lewis Hall at left-back.

Dortmund’s first goal came down his side. After some neat interlinking through the middle between Marcel Sabitzer and Niclas Füllkrug, the home side were in behind the Newcastle left back. He could not recover, Sabitzer managing to pull the ball back for Sabitzer to finish from close range.

Nick Pope had already made two saves to deny Füllkrug and Karim Adeyemi but they were both stops you would have expected him to make in the middle of his goal.

Newcastle appeared to be the better side in the second half, with Dortmund content to soak up pressure and play on the break. Howe’s side were doing most of the attacking but their play lacked the usual zip and penetration. Too many looked like they were fatigued and Howe admitted that the turnaround, after Saturday’s teatime victory over Arsenal, had been too quick for some of them.

That may well help explain why Dortmund scored a simple second, after Kieran Trippier’s free-kick failed to clear the first man. Adeyemi did well, delaying getting rid of the ball to allow Julian Brandt time to sprint forward into the Newcastle half. With Sabitzer creating a two-on-one against Livramento, the 27-year-old took it on himself and found the bottom corner. Game over.

This felt like a performance from a team running out of gas as well as players. A second successive defeat to Borussia Dortmund means Newcastle’s interest in the Champions League could soon be over.

Realistically it already means they are going to have to win away to Paris St-Germain at the start of December to prevent their final fixture, at home to AC Milan, becoming nothing more than a shootout to see who finishes third in the group and drops into the Europa League after Christmas.

Even that would be an achievement. Newcastle’s squad already looked thin for a Champions League club in September, but the loss of Sandro Tonali to a 10-month ban and an ever growing injury list is stretching them to breaking point. Howe had two goalkeepers and four Academy players on the bench against Dortmund. Quite what sort of team he will be able to put out against Bournemouth at the weekend remains to be seen.

Newcastle United vs Borussia Dortmund: As it happened . . .

08:07 PM GMT

CSI NCL: “Newcastle and Eddie Howe were out of their depth tonight, but it’s a learning curve for the new owners of the club and we’ll be back stronger in the seasons to come.”

David Anderson: “When you consider that Newcastle had only 13 outfield players available due to injuries, they performed well, they were unlucky on the first goal the way the ball ping ponged around and kept landing at the feet of a Dortmund player, Joe Linton missed a sitter when it was easier to score and Dortmund were restricted to long range shots until the 2nd goal. What a player Newcastle have in Livramento, another man of the match performance against a top team, the third time in less than 2 weeks, the lad was playing out of position, but he can play anywhere. And no more injuries it would seem, thank god for that, howay the Lads.”

J Baucher: “Newcastle getting found out. Squad depth lacking and catching up with them.”

Retired Tax Payer: “Newcastle need AC Milan to get something against PSG tonight.”

08:04 PM GMT

Hummels a happy man

08:02 PM GMT

Travelling support

Our very own Luke Edwards was out in Dortmund for the game and he was reporting that although only 3,000 Newcastle fans could get tickets, there were around 20,000 in Dortmund showing their support for their team.

08:00 PM GMT

History on Dortmund's side

07:58 PM GMT

07:54 PM GMT

State of play

Dortmund currently top Group F on seven points having played four games. PSG, who are in second place on six points, are about to kick off against AC Milan in Italy. Newcastle sit third on four points and face a daunting trip to PSG in matchday five. AC Milan sit bottom on two points.

07:44 PM GMT

Home comforts

07:42 PM GMT

Dortmund do the double over Newcastle

07:37 PM GMT

FT: Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

That is it at Signal Iduna Park and Dortmund win 2-0. They back up a 1-0 at St. James’ Park two weeks ago with three points tonight. Goals from Fullkrug and Brandt send Dortmund top of Group F before PSG face AC Milan later tonight.

07:34 PM GMT

90+1 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Livramento tries to beat the goalkeeper which a cheeky cross-come-shot and Kobel tips it over the bar. Newcastle have a corner but Kobel punches it away.

07:33 PM GMT

90 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

There will be three minutes of additional time at the end of this game.

07:29 PM GMT

86 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle are committing men forward, meaning they are very vulnerable on the counter-attack. But they are 2-0 down so it is worth the risk of conceding again to try to get back in the game. Fullkrug, who scored the opener tonight, comes off for Moukoko.

07:26 PM GMT

83 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Eddie Howe has brought on 17-year-old Lewis Miley to replace Willock. What a moment for Miley to play at Signal Iduna Park.

07:24 PM GMT

82 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Edin Terzic has made a change, bringing on the vastly experienced Reus for Adeyemi.

07:23 PM GMT

GOAL! Brandt makes it 2-0

Is that game, set and match? Newcastle have a free-kick in a dangerous area but Dortmund counter quickly. Adeyemi sends the ball forward and Dortmund have a two-on-one. Livramento does not know whether to go to Brandt or cover Sabitzer. He is caught in no-mans-land and Brandt takes it on into the box and fires past Pope to make it 2-0.

07:20 PM GMT

77 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Brandt has a shot from the left-hand channel of the penalty area but it does not trouble Pope’s goal.

07:19 PM GMT

75 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Lascelles does really well. Brandt has the ball on the left and has men over on the far side but Lascelles intercepts the cross. Newcastle then break and a Joelinton header sets up an acrobatic effort from Almiron, which is blocked.

07:15 PM GMT

73 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Pope is back up on his feet and will continue.

07:15 PM GMT

72 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Pope has gone down and is receiving some treatment.

07:14 PM GMT

70 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Brandt plays a corner to the far post where Hummels gets his head on it, but Livramento blocks it. It goes out for another corner for the home side. Nmecha flicks the cross towards goal but again it goes out for another corner. Newcastle are then able to clear the danger.

07:12 PM GMT

69 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

This game is still finely poised with just over 20 minutes to go. Dortmund are ahead but Newcastle are still in this game and they really need to take something from this game with a trip to PSG up next.

07:09 PM GMT

65 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

The Dortmund fans have been making their thoughts known about the game’s decision-makers.

Dortmund fans hold up a banner in protest against the game's decision-makers - Alex Grimm/Getty Images

07:02 PM GMT

58 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Brandt comes close to making it 2-0. His shot from outside the box looks destined for the bottom corner but Pope tips it around. For some reason a goal-kick is given despite everyone being able to see Pope getting a touch on it.

06:59 PM GMT

56 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle should be level! Livramento plays a delightful ball to the back post and Joelinton meets it six yards out, but somehow his header goes wide. That should have ended up in the Dortmund net.

06:58 PM GMT

55 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have started positively in this second half with the introduction of Almiron and Gordon

06:54 PM GMT

49 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Brandt is a bit lucky there. He dribbles into the box but ends up stepping on the ball. But he is able to regather the ball. He then cuts inside and fires a shot which is well saved down to his left by Pope.

06:52 PM GMT

48 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Livramento crosses from the byline and Kubel sticks out his leg to clear it away. Moments later Almiron has a shot from the edge of the box but it goes wide.

06:51 PM GMT

46 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Adeyemi gets a shot off from the edge of the box but it is deflected straight into the path of Pope. He should have done better from that position. There has been a short delay whilst they clear rubbish that has been thrown onto the pitch.

Rubbish including fake money was thrown on the pitch at Signal Iduna Park - Lars Baron/Getty Images

Dortmund fans throw rubbish onto the pitch in protest against UEFA - Christopher Neundorf/Shutterstock

06:48 PM GMT

Second half

We are back underway in Dortmund. Newcastle have made two changes at half time as Gordon and Almiron have come on for Wilson and Hall, who was on a yellow card.

06:44 PM GMT

Big 45 minutes ahead for Newcastle

With a trip to PSG to come in matchday five, this is a vital half coming up for Newcastle. As it stands they will be three points behind Dortmund and could be five points behind PSG if they beat AC Milan later tonight.

06:40 PM GMT

HT thoughts live from Signal Iduna Park

“I think Newcastle will be annoyed with themselves at half time. They’ve been poor on the ball and conceded just as they looked like they were gaining a foothold in the game.

“They had an excellent chance at the end of the half when Fabian Schar spotted Joelinton’s run from deep and the Brazilian would have had the keeper to beat but failed to bring the ball under control.”

06:33 PM GMT

HT: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

The referee blows the half-time whistle and it is Dortmund who lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Niklas Fullkrug’s goal.

06:31 PM GMT

45 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

There will be one minute of additional time at the end of this first half.

06:31 PM GMT

44 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle are going to have a corner shortly before half-time. Trippier plays it to the back post where Lascelles back across. Joelinton has a free header around eight yards out but does not put enough power into the header and Kubel saves.

06:27 PM GMT

41 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle try a fancy free-kick routine but Dortmund see it behind for a goal-kick. What a waste from Newcastle! They should have just put it into the box.

06:23 PM GMT

37 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Joelinton misses out on a good opportunity. The ball is played over the top and he makes a great run, but his touch lets him down and it runs through to Kobel in the Dortmund goal. If his touch had been better he would have had a one-on-one.

06:22 PM GMT

36 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Dortmund come close to adding a second. Sule is sent down the right and cuts in to play it to Sabitzer centrally on the edge of the box. But the Austrian cannot keep his shot down and it goes sailing over the bar.

06:17 PM GMT

32 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have responded reasonably well to going 1-0 down. They will have a corner after Livramento’s volleyed cross is blocked. Tippier whips it in but Schar’s header does not have enough power and it is an easy save.

06:16 PM GMT

30 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 Newcastle 0

Hall could have done better in the build-up to that goal and he has had a tough night so far on his first Champions League start. He is on a yellow already so will Eddie Howe be thinking of taking him off sooner rather than later?

06:13 PM GMT

GOAL! Fullkrug gives Dortmund the lead

The home side take the lead and it is Fullkrug with his first Champions League goal. Sabitzer pulls it back from the right-hand side of the box and it is Fullkrug whose shot goes into the top of the net. Dortmund lead 1-0!

A hammer blow for Newcastle United! 👀



German international Niclas Fullkrug bags his first goal in the #UCL as Dortmund take the lead! 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/2Vfp1sItjn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2023

06:09 PM GMT

Live from Signal Iduna Park

“Newcastle have basically playing a 4-5-1 when they don’t have the ball, which has been most of the game so far. They’ve not started particularly well, with lots of little mistakes losing possession. But they have remained compact and the two saves made by Nick Pope were relatively straightforward.

“Eddie Howe will want his players to settle down now though and they are starting to offer something going forward.”

06:08 PM GMT

22 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have their first corner of the night. Trippier plays a short corner to Hall and receives it back in a dangerous area. He plays a great cross across the box but none of his teammates can meet the cross.

06:07 PM GMT

21 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle make their first foray forward of the night. Willock has the ball in the left-hand channel and cuts in onto his right. He attempts a cross to the back post for Wilson but he puts too much on it and it goes over Wilson’s head for a goal-kick.

06:04 PM GMT

18 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle are under big pressure here and need to get some possession to calm things down.

06:02 PM GMT

16 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Close for Dortmund! Adeyemi cuts in from the right and curls a shot with his left foot. But it is too close to Pope and a relatively easy save for him again.

06:01 PM GMT

15 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Hall is going to have to be very careful for the rest of the night. You would imagine Dortmund will want to get Adeyemi or Brandt running straight at him. It looks like Newcastle have set up with a back four; Hall at left-back, Trippier at right-back. Livramento looks like he is playing further forward.

05:59 PM GMT

13 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Fullkrug takes aim from just outside the Newcastle penalty area but his effort is straight at Pope and it is an easy save for the Newcastle goalkeeper.

05:59 PM GMT

13 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Looking at the replays it did strike Longstaff’s arm but it did not look like it was deliberate.

05:57 PM GMT

11 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

From the free-kick Hall tries to clear but it just loops over the top of his own bar and out for a second Dortmund corner of the night. It is played to the front post and as Newcastle clear there are appeals from the home side for handball. Nothing given by the officials.

05:56 PM GMT

9 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Hall, on his first Champions League start, is the first man into the book tonight. Fullkrug gets on the wrong side of Hall as the ball is played through and the former Chelsea full-back hauls him down. Deservedly so he is booked.

Lewis Hall is the first man into the book in Dortmund tonight - Christopher Neundorf/Shutterstock

05:53 PM GMT

7 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Brandt, who is Dortmund’s top goalscorer so far this season, has the first shot of the night after Adeyemi fed him the ball on the right but his effort from just outside the edge of the area flies over the bar. More apt on a rugby field than a football pitch.

05:51 PM GMT

5 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Dortmund have their first corner of the night in front of the Yellow Wall as Hall blocks Adeyemi’s cross. Brandt takes it but after a bit of head-tennis Newcastle clear their lines.

05:49 PM GMT

Live from Signal Iduna Park

“This is my first visit to Borussia Dortmund and it certainly lives up to the hype as a spectacle. The “Yellow Wall” really is something to behold and for such large stadium it is really impressive how close the fans, even those right at the back of the stands, are to the pitch.

“Newcastle United’s fans - there are estimated to be as many as 20,000 in the city - but only around 3000 had match tickets - are to my right and are trying their best to be heard above the home fan din.

“Big night this for the Magpies’ Champions League campaign, Having lost to Dortmund at home a fortnight ago they need to avoid defeat here really with the trip to PSG up next.”

05:47 PM GMT

1 minute: Borussia Dortmund 0 Newcastle 0

Willock has gone down clutching his ankle inside the first minute but he is back up and fine to continue. Eddie Howe will not want another injury to add to the list.

05:46 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are underway in Dortmund. Will Newcastle move above Dortmund or will their knockout chances be dealt a serious blow by the end of the night?

05:42 PM GMT

Players out

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at the Signal Iduna Park and the Champions League anthem is ringing around the stadium.

05:38 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock, Livramento, Wilson.

05:38 PM GMT

Kick-off just moments away

05:36 PM GMT

TNT's Raphael Honigstein on Dortmund

05:26 PM GMT

Dortmund players getting ready

05:25 PM GMT

Newcastle warming up

05:22 PM GMT

TNT pundits discuss Livramento and Hall

05:20 PM GMT

Newcastle fans enjoying their trip to Germany

05:15 PM GMT

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking to TNT Sports

05:07 PM GMT

05:05 PM GMT

Champions League debuts

Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall make their first starts in the Champions League tonight. There are three full-backs in total in the starting XI with Kieran Trippier starting as well so how will they line-up?

04:58 PM GMT

Full team news

Borussia Dortmund make three changes to the side that was battered 4-0 by Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Niklas Sule, Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha all come in.

Dortmund: Kobel, Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug.

Newcastle also make three changes to the side that beat Arsenal at the weekend. Dan Burn, who is out injured, is replaced by Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento and Joe Willock come in. Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon are on the bench.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Willock, Livramento, Wilson.

04:52 PM GMT

Newcastle arrive at the Signal Iduna Park

After defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund a couple of weeks ago, there is now increased pressure on tonight’s game for Newcastle. They also have to travel away to PSG in the second half of the group so they face two tough away trips.

Our Geordie boys are here! 😍 pic.twitter.com/kbpmgq5Jva — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 7, 2023

04:48 PM GMT

04:40 PM GMT

Dortmund team news

04:35 PM GMT

Newcastle team news

04:28 PM GMT

Newcastle look to avenge Dortmund defeat

Two weeks ago, Dortmund beat Newcastle 1-0 at St. James’ Park thanks to Felix Nmecha’s goal. That result leaves Newcastle in third place in Group F at the halfway stage, with PSG and Dortmund ahead of them. Newcastle have to travel to both of those sides in the second half of the group stage.

Newcastle will be without left-backs Dan Burn and Matt Targett after both players were ruled out for a number of months due to injury. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe spoke about the potential long-term absence of Burn in his press conference yesterday.

“Dan will be out for some time, I think, so it’s another long-term problem. A couple of months is sort of a speculative number for us. He landed on his spine. I think he’s got a problem with the base of his spine, so a huge blow.

“He’s been gigantic for us since he signed for lots of different reasons, as I’ve continually said - his character, his determination to win, his experience and his versatility as well, so it’s not just one position we’re losing, we’re losing his ability to play centre-back as well. But it’s something we have to roll with.”

Newcastle face tough away trips to both Dortmund and PSG in the second half of the group stages - Nick Potts/PA

After Dortmund’s victory at St. James’ Park two weeks ago, their manager Edin Terzic believes Newcastle will be fired up by that defeat a couple of weeks ago.

“To be honest, we don’t need a warning because of course we know the quality of Newcastle. We found out how good they are two weeks ago.

“Then they’ve had three games since, a draw against Wolves and in the cup they beat Manchester United and then they beat Arsenal at home, so we know their quality.

“We know they are not happy with the way they performed two weeks ago. They are not happy; we are not happy with how we performed last Saturday.

“We know that we have to be ready from the start and as you saw from the game two weeks ago, they had two great chances at the end of the game, so it means we need a good start, we need a good performance during the game, we need to stay focused until the end.”

Both sides were involved in league action on Saturday evening; Dortmund were on the receiving end of a battering in Der Klassiker, losing 4-0 at home to Bayern Munich due to Harry Kane’s hat-trick. Meanwhile at St. James’ Park Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 thanks to Anthony Gordon’s controversial winner.