Newcastle end pursuit of Everton's Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016 [Getty Images]

Newcastle have ended their pursuit of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle had shown an interest in signing the 27-year-old, but deemed the reported £40m deal too costly.

The Englishman is entering the final 12 months of his contract and Everton opened talks over a new contract at the end of the last month.

Calvert-Lewin joined the Toffees from Sheffield United for £1.5m in 2016 and has scored 68 goals in 248 games for the club, which includes eight in 39 matches last season.

Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh will now not be joining Everton in a separate deal.

Minteh could instead move to French side Lyon, who have made an enquiry about signing the Gambia international.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side Feyenoord, where he scored 11 goals in 37 games under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.