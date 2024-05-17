Newcastle desperate to end season on a high with European spot: Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Oli SCARFF)

Eddie Howe says Newcastle are "determined to finish on a high" as they chase a European spot on the final day of the Premier League season against Brentford.

Newcastle can still finish sixth in the table if they win and Chelsea lose on Sunday but they could also end up as low as eighth, below Manchester United.

Even seventh could leave Howe's men without European football next season if Erik ten Hag's Manchester United win the FA Cup.

Missing out on Europe -- either the Europa League or the UEFA Conference League -- would be a major disappointment for a club that finished fourth 12 months ago, returning to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

Howe admitted he had some regrets about a season that started badly and during which Newcastle had a major slump in December and January.

"I think we'll look back with a tinge of 'what could have been' in many aspects, whether you're talking the FA Cup, the Carabao (League) Cup, the Champions League, the Premier League," he told reporters on Friday.

"I think we've done OK, I think we've done well -- but it could have been so different, it could have been even more memorable, so that will be a frustration that will live with me."

Last week's 1-1 home draw with Brighton and a 3-2 midweek reverse at Old Trafford have slowed Newcastle's recent momentum but Howe is confident they can bounce back to gain tangible reward for a tough season.

"The players are determined to finish on a high," he said.

"Before the last two games, we had the initiative and now we don't and it's not in our hands any more, but we have to deal with it," he added.

"We can only control now our performance and our result against Brentford and we have to do everything we can to do our part because what you don't want is for the other teams to make a mistake and we're not there to capitalise on it."

Howe downplayed concerns an immediate post-season trip to Australia would distract from Sunday's game.

Newcastle play Tottenham at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22, a fixture described as "not ideal" by defender Kieran Trippier, who is likely to be in the England squad for Euro 2024, starting next month.

"(It will be) finish the game and straight on the plane," said Howe. "It's a very quick turnaround. We're focusing on this game and that has to take priority.

"Our pre-season training will start early July. We're finalising our last few pre-season games. Energy is going into that behind the scenes."

Howe hopes to have striker Callum Wilson back from illness to play against Brentford but will make a late check on winger Anthony Gordon, who returned from Old Trafford with a sore ankle.

