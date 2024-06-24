Newcastle Could Consider Reviving Interest In Target On One Condition

Newcastle United could still revive their interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin later in the summer if Everton agree to bring down their asking price, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have pulled out of the chase to sign the attacker from Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

Brentford and West Ham are also interested in signing Calvert-Lewin, but Newcastle are no longer trying to sign him at this stage of the summer.

Everton are quoting a £37m asking price for the attacker despite the fact that he only has a year left on his contract.

Newcastle are not prepared to part with such a fee for Calvert-Lewin and are now looking at alternative targets.

The club have not completely ruled out the possibility of reviving their interest in the Everton striker later in the transfer window.

However, it would require a compromise from Everton on the asking price as Newcastle are not keen on doing a deal on such terms.

It remains to be seen whether Brentford or West Ham are ready to get close to Everton’s financial demands for Calvert-Lewin this summer.