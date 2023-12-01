Newcastle: Constitution Hill's return off while Newbury has inspection as cold weather hits racing

Constitution Hill won the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle last year

Saturday's racing at Newcastle has been called off because of frozen ground while Newbury will hold an inspection.

Champion hurdler Constitution Hill was due to return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, which will now take place at Sandown on 9 December.

Stablemate Shishkin, who refused to race a week ago, was set to run in the Rehearsal Chase.

Newbury, due to host the Coral Gold Cup, has an inspection at 07:30 GMT on Saturday.