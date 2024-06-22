Newcastle close in on Calvert-Lewin - Sunday's gossip

Newcastle are closing in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin signing, Wolves reject Newcastle's offer for Max Kilman, and Douglas Luiz is set to undergo a medical with Juventus.

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of 27-year-old England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has one year left on his contract with Everton. (Guardian)

Newcastle have also made a cash-plus-player offer for Wolves' English centre-back Max Kilman, 27. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Wolves have already rejected an offer for Kilman from Newcastle who also asked about signing Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 24. (HITC)

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is closing in on a move to Juventus and is set to have a medical next week in the United States, where the 26-year-old midfielder is on Copa America duty with Brazil. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Italian)

Manchester City and Manchester United made late moves to sign Michael Olise, who is set to join Bayern Munich, with both exploring the possibility of allowing the 22-year-old French winger to stay with Crystal Palace on loan before joining them next summer. (Mirror)

England striker Marcus Rashford, 26 has vowed to repair his fractured relationship with Erik ten Hag after Manchester United confirmed the Dutchman will remain as manager. (Sun)

Everton are braced for another offer from Manchester United for England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, after previously rejecting a cut-price deal. (Mail)

Everton are in talks with Newcastle about signing 19-year-old Gambia winger Yankuba Minteh. (HITC)

Newcastle have rebuffed initial interest from Liverpool in Minteh, who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa have asked about the availability of Real Sociedad's Spain midfielder Brais Mendez, 27. (Express)

Tottenham have no intention of caving in to Real Madrid or any other club hoping to sign Argentina defender Cristian Romero, 26, this summer. (Football Insider)

Brighton are interested in signing Turkey winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, 24, from Galatasaray. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Juventus could offer Italy forward Federico Chiesa, 26, as part of a potential deal for Manchester United's England forward Mason Greenwood, 22. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Netherlands forward Xavi Simons has told Paris St-Germain he wants to leave this summer, with Bayern Munich trying to secure a loan deal with an obligation to buy, while RB Leipzig hope to re-sign the 21-year-old who was on loan last season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Germany defender Joshua Kimmich is unlikely to extend his contract with Bayern Munich beyond 2025 and the German club are open to selling the 29-year-old this summer. (Sky Sport Germany)

Leeds' bid to make Joe Rodon's loan move from Tottenham permanent is set to collapse as he is likely to join a Premier League club, with Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton all holding an interest in the Wales defender, 26. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are ready to wait another nine months for Dan Ashworth to start work as their new sporting director. (Sun)