Newcastle city centre a no-go zone after Jamaal Lascelles incident – Eddie Howe

The attack on Jamaal Lascelles (left) has forced a change in approach from the Newcastle manager - EPA/Adam Vaughan

Eddie Howe has warned his Newcastle United players the city centre has become a “no go zone” for them following the violent attack on club captain Jamaal Lascelles last month.

Lascelles became involved in a fight with a gang of men outside a nightclub almost a fortnight ago after he was forced to step in to defend his teenager brother from attack.

The incident occurred at around 4am on August 20 after the players had been given two days off in the aftermath of a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City. Although Howe defended his player, he said it was a mistake to be out in the city at that time of the morning.

It has forced a change in approach from the Newcastle manager, who believes the attack on Lascelles is a reminder of the dangers players face if they go out clubbing until the early hours in a city notorious for partying.

“Firstly, the club will be dealing with everything internally,” Howe said. “ A couple of things really, the first thought was Jamaal’s safety and the safety of his family was absolutely paramount to us.

“We believe he was sort of an innocent in the starting of what happened and was acting as a peacemaker. The other thing to say, on that, is we’d prefer our players aren’t out in the city centre in the early hours. I think that’s natural from my side, but going back to the first point, the safety of Jamaal is paramount. He’s okay and his brother is okay.”

Asked whether he would now tell the players that the city centre should be a no go zone at the weekend, Howe replied: “Unfortunately probably yes. In this day and age with the amount of games we have anyway, l’m not sure that’s where we should be as a group of players and staff.

“[Out] in the early hours, just purely with the games and the profile of the players now and what we have this season. So, probably, you’re right and l would probably say no [don’t go out].”

“It would be nice, in theory, for us to be in the city centre with our people, but the reality is it’s probably not the best place for us to exist late at night.”