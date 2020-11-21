Newcastle – Chelsea: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Newcastle – Chelsea: St. James’ Park will be the scene for the Premier League’s return from international break as Chelsea visits Newcastle United (Watch live, 7:30 am ET online via Peacock)

Isaac Hayden returns from injury for Newcastle and will hope to have another difference-making moment in a home win over the Blues.

Chelsea opens the day three points off the table lead. The fifth-place Blues are four clear of their 11th-place hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Chelsea.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Billy Gilmour is out for Chelsea, who will be without Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva. The American winger did some on-field work with the USMNT work during the international break but return to London without playing a game for the U.S. Lampard has said that Pulisic is easing his way back to fitness but won’t play at St James’ Park. As for Havertz, he is thought to be available after working his way back to fitness after a positive COVID-19 test before the international break.

Newcastle’s been hammered by injuries, but Jonjo Shelvey is back on the bench. Out are Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, Paul Dummett, Dwight Gayle, and Matt Ritchie. Callum Wilson is a question mark and would be a huge loss for the Magpies.

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 This is how we line-up for #NEWCHE at St. James' Park this afternoon. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xBVkgOxsj3 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 21, 2020

What they’re saying ahead of Newcastle – Chelsea

Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden on trying to repeat memorable win over Blues: “It was backs to the wall then I pop up at the end with daylight robbery at the end of the game. Hopefully it doesn’t go like that again and we have a bit more of a comfortable win than we did. Although we’d take it again, hopefully we’re a bit better on the ball and cause them a few more problems than we have done in the previous few games.”

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi on the Blues’ early success: “We’ve started really well and we want to maintain that. What we’re doing well is defensively we’re keeping clean sheets and up front we’re scoring a lot of goals, which is a good thing. We’re not just dependent on our attackers; we’re dependent on everyone in the team and we’re getting goals from everywhere on the pitch. We want to keep building, keep getting goals, keep getting assists and keep working hard as a team and hopefully, you never know, we could win the title as well.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The bookmakers don’t expect Chelsea to fall again at St. James’ Park, handing the Blues a -209 return for a win. A Newcastle upset would be a much bigger surprise to them than a draw, with +525 coming for a win and +340 for split spoils.

Newcastle – Chelsea prediction

The Magpies had less players participating in the international break so there is hope for a result, especially with Chelsea’s “longer” travel — always funny to say in the vast continent of America. Still, the Blues might be rusty and win. Chelsea 2-1.

