Newcastle and Chelsea seek Palace permission to talk to winger

Newcastle and Chelsea have approached Crystal Palace for permission to open talks with Michael Olise.

Olise has a release clause in his contract at Crystal Palace in the region of £60m and several top clubs are interested in activating that sum this summer.

Chelsea made an approach to sign Olise a year ago, but the 22-year-old turned down interest from West London to sign a new contract with Palace. Despite the increase in his release clause, Chelsea remain interested in a deal but face strong competition for his services.

Newcastle also want to sign Olise and, according to The Athletic, have also requested permission from Palace to speak to the Frenchman and his representatives. Miguel Almiron is expected to leave St James’ Park amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and Olise is viewed as an upgrade in the wide positions.

Bayern Munich have also made contact with Palace as the Bundesliga side look to rebuild under new head coach Vincent Kompany, while Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal have been credited with interest.

Olise has evolved into one of the Premier League’s best young talents since signing for the Eagles from Reading and enhanced his reputation last season despite an injury-hit campaign.

The winger scored 10 goals and laid on six assists in just 14 league starts, impressing across the run-in as Oliver Glasner’s side ended the Premier League campaign in strong form.

Read – ‘World-class’ Guehi backed to shine for England

See more – Euro 2024: Five under-the-radar players to watch this summer

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok