Newcastle-Chelsea live stream: Watch Premier League game online, on TV

While Chelsea (12-3-7) sits in fourth place in the Premier League table, it has been a while since the Blues have won back-to-back league matches.

Blues last won two straight league matches on Nov. 2 against Watford and Nov. 9 against Crystal Palace.

That drought could end Saturday as Chelsea visits Newcastle United (7-5-10) at St. James' Park. The Blues are coming off a 3-0 win over Burnley and can eclipse the 40-point mark with a win or draw.

Newcastle, in 13th place, are looking to end their four-match winless streak in the Premier League. The Magpies' last league win came on Dec. 21 against Crystal Palace.

Here's how to watch Newcastle United-Chelsea live online and on TV.

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT

TV: NBC

Online: NBC Sports





