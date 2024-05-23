Newcastle bring in Sale's Doherty for next season

Newcastle Falcons have added Connor Doherty to their squad for next season by bringing him in on loan from Sale Sharks.

Doherty will move to Kingston Park for one year before returning to Sale, where he has signed a new contract to 2026.

The 23-year-old centre came through the Sharks' academy and has been involved in seven first-team games this season.

"Connor will be a really good addition for us," Falcons consultant director of rugby Steve Diamond told the club website.

"He’s powerful, gets over the gain line, hits big and he’s happy in either of the centre positions.”