Newcastle Breathes Easy: PSG Struggle with Triggering Star Midfielder’s Release Clause Amid Interest

The future of Newcastle United’s midfielder Bruno Guimarães will soon be clearer, as his contract’s £100 million release clause is reportedly valid only until June 24th.

Over the past few months, Paris Saint-Germain has been linked to the Brazilian player. However, there’s conflicting information about whether the club is still genuinely interested.

PSG likely wants to strengthen its midfield, but it may not be willing to do so if it means bringing in Guimarães. Nonetheless, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano PSG and several Premier League clubs remain interested in Guimarães.

However, to make a deal happen, they all need to negotiate with Newcastle as these clubs feel that triggering his release clause is financially challenging.

🚨🇧🇷| JUST IN: PSG is still interested in Bruno Guimarães, and also Premier League clubs. The only way to make a deal happen is for all clubs to try and negotiate with Newcastle. All interested clubs believe triggering his release clause is not easy financially. @FabrizioRomano

Last season, Guimarães made 50 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions. The 26-year-old recorded seven goals and 10 assists, which is why he’s generating interest from other European clubs.

It will be interesting to see if PSG does so in the coming days as the 24th nears. They’ll need to decide whether the price tag is worth paying, or perhaps the Magpues could be open to negotiating.