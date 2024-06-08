Newcastle bid for Burnley's Trafford - Sunday's gossip

Newcastle bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Manchester United expect to complete a deal with Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite before the end of June and Manchester City want to keep Julian Alvarez.

Newcastle have offered Burnley £16m for 21-year-old English goalkeeper James Trafford, but the Clarets want £20m. (Mail)

Manchester United expect to complete a deal for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite before 30 June after he was cut from England's Euro 2024 squad (Liverpool Echo)

The Red Devils are set to make a second bid for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, 19, having failed in an opening £51m offer (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Manchester City want to keep Argentina forward Julian Alvarez and will not accept any loan offers for the 24-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid have been linked with Alvarez but their club president Enrique Cerezo says he does not believe the forward will leave Etihad Stadium. (Standard)

Leicester City have made contact with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter over their managerial vacancy. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Juventus could offer USA midfielder Weston McKennie, 25, in a swap deal with Aston Villa for 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Arsenal are also interested in Luiz. (Rudy Galetti)

Bayern Munich have made a fresh approach to Fulham over a deal for 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Talksport)

French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 27, is set to leave Tottenham as a free agent this summer. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Fulham boss Marco Silva could become a target for Nottingham Forest if their manager Nuno Espirito Santo leaves the City Ground. (Mail)

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says his Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag should not be sacked by the Premier League club. (Metro)

Everton's 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana is linked with a move to Arsenal and says he would like to play for an "international world club". (Standard)