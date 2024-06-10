Newcastle and Aston Villa interested in Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi

Serie A side Lazio could lose Matteo Guendouzi in the summer and the Frenchman has attracted interest from both Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Guendouzi was said to have a heated relationship with Igor Tudor, who has now departed the Roman side just three months after he initially joined. It seems as if even the Frenchman could be on his way out.

La Gazzetta dello Sport state that while incoming new boss Marco Baroni would like to keep Guendouzi at the club, the midfielder isn’t quite decided and certain about his future. The player does feel a key part of the club and feels that he has turned a corner in Rome, but there is the temptation of a Premier League return.

Villa have already put forward €25 million to Lazio for the ex-Arsenal man and in recent hours, Newcastle United are also interested in signing him. As of now, Lazio do not want to sell the midfielder but they would consider an offer of about €30 million to let him depart and it will also come down to whether the France international really wants a move or not.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN