Newcastle announces shirt donation

Newcastle United have announced a donation will be made to the club's foundation from its shirt sales.

The Magpies will donate £5 from every 2024-25 home shirt that is sold by the end of August to the Newcastle United Foundation charity.

The initiative follows a recommendation from the club's Fan Advisory Board (FAB) that the club considers a community beneficiary as part of its new in-house retail operations.

On the announcement, Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales said: "By coming direct to the club to buy a home shirt, our fans will be playing a huge part in supporting the incredible work Newcastle United Foundation does across the North East every day.

"Donations from home shirts will directly benefit programmes across the community, helping the Foundation to continue providing meaningful opportunities that really do change thousands of lives."

The new home shirt will released on Friday, 7 June.