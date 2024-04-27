Newcastle 5-1 Sheff Utd: What Wilder said

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been speaking to Match of the Day after his side were relegated from the Premier League this afternoon: "We have not been good enough. The league has been too powerful for us right the way through the season.

"There have been plenty of games where we have been put to bed early, but today we should have been 3-0 up at half-time. I'm scratching my head that it was 1-1. Newcastle then up their game and get a head of steam, and then our old mistakes start to fall in [place] and the goals go from two to three to four to five pretty quickly.

"There is a reason why that happens. It is an incredibly young side and there is a complete lack of leadership out there.

"I thought, at times, I was going to have a heart attack in terms of trying to get the messages on [to the players on the pitch]."

On the Blades' relegation from the English top-flight: "It stings and it hurts. We have to own it. We have got so much work to do on the training ground. We have got to have a proper pre-season.

"Sheffield United is a really good football club. I think everyone understands that, but it has been a really poor season.

"I have still got another year left of my contract and I would like to think that the supporters can trust me. I'm enthusiastic and committed, along with my coaching staff, to get it right.

"We know exactly what direction we need to go in, what the culture is going to look like, and what our pre-season is going to look like.

"It is going to be a tough summer for everybody."