Advertisement
Breaking News:

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider to miss rest of 2024 season

Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Only Liverpool (42), Arsenal (38) and Man City (38, before today’s game) have earned more points in Premier League home games this season than Newcastle (36).

  • Each of Tottenham’s past three Premier League defeats by 4+ goals have come against Newcastle at St James’ Park – also 1-5 in May 2016 and 1-6 in April 2023. Indeed, they’ve now lost by 4+ goals against Newcastle more often than they have vs any other opponent in Premier League history (5).

  • With one goal and two assists, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon has been involved in three goals in a Premier League match for the first time. Meanwhile, he’s also had a hand in more home goals than any other player in the Premier League this term (15 – 9 goals, 6 assists).

  • Tottenham have now conceded 61 Premier League goals against Newcastle at St James’ Park, only conceding more at one away venue (64 at Anfield).

  • Alexander Isak scored his 16th and 17th Premier League goals of the season for Newcastle – it’s the joint-most netted by a Swedish player in a campaign, along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17.