Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham: Key stats

Only Liverpool (42), Arsenal (38) and Man City (38, before today’s game) have earned more points in Premier League home games this season than Newcastle (36).

Each of Tottenham’s past three Premier League defeats by 4+ goals have come against Newcastle at St James’ Park – also 1-5 in May 2016 and 1-6 in April 2023. Indeed, they’ve now lost by 4+ goals against Newcastle more often than they have vs any other opponent in Premier League history (5).

With one goal and two assists, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon has been involved in three goals in a Premier League match for the first time. Meanwhile, he’s also had a hand in more home goals than any other player in the Premier League this term (15 – 9 goals, 6 assists).

Tottenham have now conceded 61 Premier League goals against Newcastle at St James’ Park, only conceding more at one away venue (64 at Anfield).