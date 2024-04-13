Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham: What Howe said

Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Newcastle's victory v Tottenham: "It was a great performance from us, I thought the players executed everything in a really professional, diligent way. Really pleased with the players."

On Newcastle's discipline: "We protected the lead really well because we went for more goals and were aggressive still. We looked in a really great place physically, were able to execute what we wanted to do, and I think everyone performed at a very good level."

On getting back-to-back wins: "I think that's why winning when you don't play well is such a skill and can't be underestimated because you will have your days when everything does go your way and I think we showed today that we can still be a very efficient team, ruthless with our attacking, very diligent and compact. Everything came together and we deservedly won."

On how deep the players have had to dig with the squad struggling with injuries: "Incredibly deep. I've complimented the players all season that the guys who have been fit for the whole season have carried the burden and have been outstanding. The mentality to the challenge has never wavered, we've had some difficult moments but they've come through them. Hopefully we can stay in relatively good shape between now and the end of the season and continue to pick up points."