Newcastle 4-0 Crystal Palace - Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

There were fears for the direction of Newcastle's season after a demoralising 3-1 defeat at Brighton at the beginning of September.

Eddie Howe's side lacked intensity and momentum that day. On the evidence of their steamrolling of Crystal Palace at St James' Park on Saturday, that is no longer the case.

Newcastle are up to fifth and right back in the fight to emulate last season and qualify for the Champions League after a fifth straight home win. In many ways they look like they have progressed from that impressive campaign.

Just over a year ago, Palace went to St James' Park and drew 0-0. Given that the team had only conceded 18 goals between Roy Hodgson's return in March and kick off, it wouldn't be wrong to assume they'd look for a repeat.

But Newcastle were at them, firing from the off. The link-up play between Kieran Trippier and Jacob Murphy, the combination for the first goal, was a constant theme throughout.

Newcastle look like a real threat again. After their campaign got off to a tough start, they've hit back with force.