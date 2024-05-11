Newcastle 1-1 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Roberto de Zerbi speaking to BBC Sport after Brighton's draw with Newcastle: "My conclusion is it was a fair result, we could win the game or lose the game.

"We suffered too much, especially in the second half, especially when the substitutions for us are two young players.

"I am very proud for the performance and we would like to finish the season in the first 10 places. All the problems we [have had] this season, it is a great result.

"It is important the point, especially in this stadium. I think St James' Park is the best stadium in the Premier League. I have twice been in this stadium and both times it was an incredible atmosphere.

"It is important now that we have two home games and we want to make our fans happy."