Newcastle 1-1 Brighton: What Howe said

Eddie Howe spoke to BBC Sport after Newcastle's draw with Brighton: "Tough game, we knew it would be, Brighton are always difficult opponents.

"I don't think we hit the heights we needed to win it but, if anyone was going to, I thought it would be us.

"Poor goal [to concede] from us, we did start well, we were progressive and out of nothing they take the lead. I'm just disappointed with our product around the box and there probably weren't enough clear-cut chances.

"Without a doubt the scene, the environment created by the supporters [has contributed to good home record]. Even when Brighton scored they got right behind the team but we just couldn't find that winning goal. They have made this place a really difficult place to play. This season the crowd have taken it to another level.

"If you're not going to win the game, the draw for us is really important. I think it could be a valuable point for us."