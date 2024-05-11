Newcastle 1-1 Brighton - analysis

[Getty Images]

After a superb top-six finish last season, it is a top-half finish that Brighton will aim for in their final two games of the season following their hard-fought draw against Newcastle, when they host two more European hopefuls in Chelsea and Manchester United.

Roberto De Zerbi's side were able to build on their improved performance in ending a six-match winless run against Aston Villa last time out by spoiling Newcastle's final home game of the season.

Despite being second-best for large parts of the opening period, the Seagulls hit the front at a noisy St James' Park and, despite the blow of conceding so late in the first half, ground out a point that keeps them 10th in the standings.

Making only his fourth Premier League start this season for a Brighton side that has been disrupted by injuries throughout the campaign, Julio Enciso was unable to make the most of his decent opportunities in a promising display.

De Zerbi will now hope his side can end the campaign - one which witnessed the club’s first European adventure - on a positive note in front of their supporters.