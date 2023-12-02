Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United: In-form Anthony Gordon nets winner as Magpies rise to fifth

Match-winner: Anthony Gordon struck again as Newcastle saw off Manchester United (Getty Images)

Newcastle leapfrogged Manchester United in the Premier League table with a narrow victory at St James' Park.

Anthony Gordon continued his rich vein of form with the only goal of the game 10 minutes after half-time on Saturday night as Eddie Howe's side secured another fully deserved home win to rise above both their opponents and Tottenham, jumping from seventh to fifth in one fell swoop and now only two points adrift of the top four after 14 games.

Newcastle, whose rivals all mostly play on Sunday, are only three back from defending champions Manchester City in second and seven off the title pace set by Arsenal, who beat Wolves 2-1 earlier in the day.

However, another memorable night for the high-flying Magpies - who brushed aside Chelsea last weekend before a hugely contentious last-gasp penalty denied them another Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain was soured by the sight of influential goalkeeper Nick Pope suffering a bad-looking shoulder problem late on that forced his early exit, worsening an ongoing injury crisis on Tyneside that so far has not slowed down their charge.

Newcastle, who were unchanged from the draw with PSG, dominated much of the game on Saturday night as they secured back-to-back league wins over Manchester United for the first time since 1972, having also brushed aside Erik ten Hag's team 3-0 in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Old Trafford last month. That game was a rematch of last year's final, which the Red Devils won easily at Wembley.

However, they could not convert their energy and pressure into goals, with under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana saving low from Miguel Almiron and Harry Maguire defending stoically again.

Newcastle went so close to an opener five minutes before the break, Kieran Trippier crashing a delicious free-kick against the crossbar and the ball bouncing just clear before Onana could gather.

The visitors' only chance at all in the first half came early when Bruno Fernandes sent Alejandro Garnacho away, but the Argentine teenager - less than seven days removed from his goal-of-the-season contender at Everton - could only shoot tamely at the legs of Pope.

