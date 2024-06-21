Newby steps down as Lapel girls coach

Jun. 20—LAPEL — After six season that included unprecedented program success, Zach Newby has resigned as coach for the Lapel girls basketball program.

He leaves after guiding the Bulldogs to a 105-47 mark with five winning campaigns in his six seasons. The last two seasons, his teams won 45 games and captured back-to-back Madison County, sectional and regional titles as well as a semistate championship in 2023 that advanced the Lapel girls to the state finals for the first time.

The county titles were the first for the program since 2008, and the 2023 sectional crown was the first since 2007.

But with his children getting older — his son is playing basketball in middle school — Newby feels he would not be able to devote the time needed to maintain the day-to-day coaching duties required to keep the program at such a high level.

"I felt like it was time," he said. "I've enjoyed my time coaching at Lapel. I've been doing it 15 years now. My kids are getting older, and my wife has been fantastic. If I wanted to continue coaching, she would be fine with that."

He is looking forward to continuing in his administrative role with Lapel and is particularly looking forward to seeing the continued success of Lapel athletes in the coming years. While he will not be in practice every day, he said his knowledge and experience will be available any time his successor may need it.

"I'm still teaching at Lapel and will continue as assistant athletic director," Newby said. "I told the administration and the players that I'm still happy to be involved and help in any way I can.

"I'm super comfortable with my decision, and I haven't wavered. I'm leaving some great kids behind, and I love them dearly. But I'm not going anywhere. I'll still be here for them, just in a different role."

After the 2022-23 season, Newby was named the 2023 Bob King Coach of the Year for District 2 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, and he coached the Indiana Junior All-Star team that year.

A 2006 graduate of Lapel, Newby has been teaching at his alma mater since graduating from Ball State in 2010. Prior to taking the girls head coaching job in 2018, he worked as an assistant under both Jimmie Howell and Kevin Brattain for the Bulldogs.

"We're grateful for Newby's tenure as coach here at Lapel High School," Lapel athletic director Bill Chase said. "And not only for his on-court accomplishments, but off the court as well."

Chase added the position will be posted immediately, and the search for Newby's successor will begin. He said Newby will have input on who the next coach will be, and Chase expects a high level of interest.

"Coach Newby left the program in a great place. That's for sure," Chase said.

Newby said he is far too young to say this is the end of his coaching career and leaves open the possibility of returning to the sideline at a future time.

"I'm never going to close that door," Newby said.

